Life Hack: Eight common mistakes we make with flowers and how to make blooms last

Have you bought a bouquet and been dismayed when it wilted sooner than expected? The experts at Flowers.ie have shared some tips common mistakes to avoid so you can make the most of your floral arrangements.

Not trimming the stems

It's essential to trim the stems of your flowers before placing them in a vase. Cut about an inch off the bottom of each stem at a 45-degree angle. This helps create a fresh surface for water absorption and prevents any blockage due to the ends being crushed or sealed.

Using unclean vases

Always use clean vases to hold your flowers. Dirty vases can harbor bacteria that can shorten the lifespan of your blooms. Wash the vase with warm, soapy water, rinse thoroughly, and ensure it's completely dry before arranging your flowers.

Overlooking water quality

The quality of water you use is crucial for the longevity of your flowers. Avoid using water that is too cold or too hot, as extreme temperatures can shock the flowers. Room temperature water is ideal. Additionally, if your tap water contains a high level of chlorine or other chemicals, consider using filtered or distilled water instead.

Forgetting to change the water

Stagnant water can become a breeding ground for bacteria, which can shorten the lifespan of your flowers. Change the water every two to three days, ensuring you clean the vase thoroughly and trim the stems each time.

Placing flowers in direct sunlight or drafts

Placing flowers in direct sunlight or drafts can cause them to wilt faster.

Exposing your flowers to direct sunlight or placing them near drafts can cause them to wilt faster. Keep your flowers away from windows, air conditioning vents, or any other sources of heat or cold.

Overlooking the importance of flower food

Many bouquets come with flower food packets, and it's essential to use them. Flower food contains nutrients that help nourish the flowers and prolong their freshness. Follow the instructions on the packet and mix it with fresh water each time you change the water. If you run out of flower food you can always use what you have in the kitchen. 2 Tbsp of sugar mixed with 2 Tbsp of white vinegar works well to maintain fresh blooms. If you don't have vinegar and/or sugar, 7Up mixed with the water will do the same thing.

Ignoring the signs of wilting

Regularly check your flowers for any wilting or damaged blooms. Remove any wilting flowers or petals promptly, as they can release ethylene gas, which can accelerate the wilting process of the remaining flowers.

Overlooking the importance of maintenance

Proper care goes beyond the initial steps of arranging your flowers. Regularly check the water level in the vase and top it up as needed. Remove any fallen leaves or debris from the water to prevent bacterial growth. Additionally, consider re-trimming the stems and changing the water more frequently in warmer environments.