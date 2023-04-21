Hay fever: An allergy that's nothing to sneeze at 

- Keep windows closed at night time or when pollen count is high
- Monitor the pollen tracker and minimise time spent outdoors when the pollen count is high
- Apply petroleum jelly (Vaseline) around nostrils to trap pollen when outdoors
- Wear wraparound sunglasses to minimise levels of pollen irritating your eyes. Splash eyes with cold water to help flush out pollen and to soothe/cool your eyes
- Shower, wash your hair and, change your clothes if you’ve been outdoors for an extended period
- Exercise in the morning rather than the evening when there are higher rates of pollen falling
- Avoid drying clothes outdoors. Shake clothes outside before bringing them in — particularly bedclothes
- Minimise contact with pets that have been outdoors and are likely to carry pollen.
- Find the pollen tracker on exa.mn/PollenTracker
- Asthma Awareness Week takes place from May 1-7. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Asthma Society of Ireland, a virtual information conference on the topic of ‘Asthma Care for All’ will be held. It’s open to people living with asthma, their caregivers and the public.
- Register in advance at www.asthma.ie/home. Asthma Adviceline is on 1800 44 54 64; Beating Breathlessness WhatsApp service is on 086-0590132.