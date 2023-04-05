Life Hack: How to unblock a stuffed nose quickly and relieve sinus pain

I’ve chatted to quite a few people recently who have had a blocked nose that they just can’t seem to shake. Whether it’s a lasting symptom from a cold, seasonal allergies or any number of other causes, having a blocked nose can be very irritating. Usually, a blocked nose will not last for long, generally no more than 10 days. If it lasts for longer or you are concerned about your symptoms, contact your GP ro speak to a pharmacist.

Luckily, there are some simple tried-and-tested tricks you can use to clear your airways and begin breathing normally once more.

Nasal rinse

In our office, if you’re bothered by a stuffed nose a nasal rinse is the first suggestion you will hear about as we all swear by it. This will involve a trip to your local pharmacy to pick up a nasal rinse kit, which you can use at home. Generally, this will either be in the form of a more traditional neti pot (which looks like a tiny teapot) or a squeezable plastic bottle, which is the version I own.

A nasal rinse is ideal if you are suffering from hayfever, nasal allergies and sinus pressure, in addition to other issues such as post-nasal drip. Each kit generally contains a pre-mixed sachets of a sodium chloride and sodium bicarbonate mixture to be added to water.

When the solution is made and added to your chosen container, the nasal rinse allows for a smooth flow of liquid through the nasal passages, flushing out the nose and offering instant relief in many cases.

Pressure points

The manipulation of pressure points to relieve blocked noses and sinus pain is a method that has been around for a very long time. For example, acupressure has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for over 2000 years and it is easy to perform on yourself.

One method that crops up regularly online involves using your tongue to provide sinus relieve. Press your tongue against the roof of your mouth, ensuring your tongue is flat against the surface. At the same time, place one finger on your forehead between your eyebrows and apply pressure. Hold your tongue and your finger in these positions for 20 seconds. When you move them away you should feel a sensation at the back of your throat caused by the liquid in your sinuses moving.

If this does not work, you can alternate the pressure between your tongue and your finger rather than keeping them in place simultaneously.

Humidity helps

One complaint you may have with a blocked nose is that it feels dry and sore. When this is the case, dry air will make it feel worse. Creating more humidity can provide relief.

This can be done with a humidifier, to which you might like to add a few drops of an essential oil like menthol, or why filling a bowl with hot water, holding your face over the water and covering your head with a towel, ensuring that you breathe in all the steam.