Life Hack: Three hacks for people who wear glasses, like how to remove scratches

How to stop glasses slipping down your nose

There are many reasons your glasses may slide down your face, from ill-fitted frames to a too-narrow nose, and even oily skin. You should get your glasses looked over by your optician first to ensure they are fitted correctly and that the hinges and hardware are correctly secured. If you can’t make it to an optician, however, you can use a rubber band instead. Put the rubber bands on each arm of the frame and align them to where your temples and the hinges meet, The friction will make those slips and slides much less likely throughout your day.

How to stop your glasses from fogging up

An issue that many faced when covid restrictions were at their most strict was fogging glasses when moving indoors, especially in colder weather. This is also a struggle at times within our homes — have you ever opened the oven or a still-hot dishwasher only to have the wall of heat hit your frames and block your vision for a moment? More than a few anti-fog wipes and sprays now target this issue to varying success rates, but there is a DIY remedy you may find useful if you’re watching your spending or want to make use of things you already own. Many people claim washing your glasses with soap and water leaves a film that resists fogging. For others, a tried-and-tested bathroom hack is key: add some shaving foam to either side of your glasses, cover the lens, and wash off with water before air drying the glasses. The glycerine it contains adds a protective layer and it is this ingredient that keeps bathroom mirrors from fogging up too and works just as well on glasses. Oddly, one tip that has come up involves a raw potato. Many people recommend rubbing a slide of raw potato on the lenses as the starch residue has a similar effect to the glycerine in shaving foam.

How to remove scratch marks from glasses

As careful as you might be, sometimes your lenses will get scratched. These scratches can impair your vision when wearing glasses but there is a way to treat the issue. Many people swear by smearing toothpaste or a baking soda paste onto the lenses, but opticians warn against these methods as they can cause further damage. They warn toothpaste in particular can damage the dark tint and coatings of prescription sunglasses. Instead, reach for your car wax. First remove dirt and debris with a cleaning cloth before using a cloth, like one made of microfibre, to dab wax onto your lenses. Buff in small circular motions using the cloth until the scratches appear to be gone, which usually takes up to five minutes. This works best on light scratches but for deeper ones, you can repeat the process a number of times to see an improvement. Rinse with warm water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.