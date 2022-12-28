Life Hack: How to bleed a radiator and why it can save you money on your heating bills

We’re all looking for ways to save money on our bills this winter in particular but you might be wasting money if you haven’t tended to your radiators recently. If you feel your heating isn’t as effective as it once was or that you seem to be turning the temperature up more than before, you might need to consider bleeding your radiators.

There are many signs that your radiators are in need of some TLC to consider doing so. For example, if your radiator gets warm but the top stays cold there may be too much air in your heating system. Similarly, excess noise from your radiators and pipes could indicate trapped air in the system.