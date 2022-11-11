Talk To Me: I'm feeling isolated at work even when I'm in the office 

I was delighted when I got my dream job two years ago. I was just out of college and couldn’t believe my luck. I work with an international team, so most meetings are over Zoom. I’ve started to go into the office one day a week but I’m usually the only one from my team there. Other staff members are friendly but I’ve no connection to them. I’m finding the isolation difficult and it’s affecting my work.

In a week when company layoffs are taking up space on the front of our newspapers, people may be quick to discount your experience. However, it is notable that the hashtag #OneTeam has been trending. The instinct of Twitter employees whose jobs were in the balance was to recognise their connection to one another, so critical are our relationships at work.

The global people analytics firm Great Place to Work has spent considerable time looking at workplace culture and the critical role of a sense of belonging. We gain a sense of belonging when we feel that our unique offering is accepted and prized by the organisation and our colleagues. It is hard to achieve this kind of cohesive knowledge about each other when we don’t have time in shared spaces.

While historically we would have shared physical spaces with people we have collaborated with, whether in college or work, this was increasingly less so even before the pandemic. A generation of middle and senior managers have discovered the merits of remote or hybrid working during lockdown. Many of these individuals have children or ageing parents, and the draw to go to the office competes with these other domains of their lives. For many young people, however, work was not only the most hands-on learning environment, it was also an important networking and social space. Despite all the promotion of hybrid working, 40% of young people prefer to return to the workplace, according to a Generation Lab poll. You are not alone.

Getting into the office is an important step, to be in the presence of work colleagues and connect with them. While you may not be directly working with the other people in your department, building up these relationships will give you an insight into the range of skills the company rewards and which values drive the organisation. This awareness may also open up new opportunities that may not have been apparent if you are only focused on the work within the boundary of your team.

Be curious about the work your colleagues are engaged in your office, understand their pressures and celebrate their successes with them. Become familiar with the hierarchy of the teams around you. It can be a bonus to find a mentor from another department, someone who is not your line manager, who has a keen understanding of the workings of the company and is willing to offer guidance and reassurance.

Caroline Martin, psychologist. Photograph Moya Nolan

Being intentional about building these relationships will also allow you to see how fellow employees interact and their communication patterns and where common interests transcend the workplace and work day boundary. While you may not have a shared work focus, you may discover a common love for escape rooms, rugby or karaoke. One task you can set for yourself is to eat lunch with people in your office. We know that eating with people helps calm our emotional response system and allows us to connect more deeply with others.

At the moment, you may feel closely aligned with your work team through specific projects and tasks but over time, you will acquire new skills and good managers will be able to see your potential in the wider company. Having a good sense of company culture and values and knowing how you fit into that picture is excellent preparation for the next chapter.

Nurturing the relationships with your team, despite the virtual nature of your shared space, is essential too. With all your meetings on Zoom, the traditional telephone call can feel more personal. Take your calls while you are both on a walk - moving into the outdoors will help you shed some of the veneer associated with Zoom meetings. During these calls, take time to check in with your team member, note when they are more animated about a particular project or topic of conversation and when they seem distracted or unmotivated. Find out how you can complement each other’s work so that you both can shine.

Ask your experienced team members for their opinion or feedback on a project you are working on. Listen to what they have to say about your manager's priorities and values. Knowing that your work is meaningful to your manager is a great way to enhance that sense of belonging.

When we understand the company's rhythm and find our place in the harmony, our need for belonging is met.

Take care.