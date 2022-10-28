Yes, yes, yes: How to discuss sexual consent in a long-term relationship 

This finding doesn’t surprise Siobhán O’Higgins, a postdoctoral researcher in the School of Psychology at NUI Galway who developed Smart Consent workshops for third-level students with her colleague, Dr Pádraig MacNeela.
O’Higgins’ definition of consent is based on her work with young people. “They came up with ‘OMFG’,” she says. “‘O’ is for ongoing. If you did something last week, that doesn’t mean you want to do it this week. Just because you said yes, doesn’t mean you can’t change your mind as you go along. ‘M’ is for mutual. And ‘FG’ is freely given. No one is under the influence of too much drink or drugs, nor are they intentionally misled, pressurised or forced into doing something they don’t want to do.
- Using a scale: This involves rating your enthusiasm for a suggested activity from one to ten. On the days when you’re too tired for sex, rather than concocting an excuse like feigning a headache, you could say: ‘Sex is a two for me right now but taking a bath together would be an eight’. Or: ‘Sex is a two for me tonight but if I get some sleep, it could be an eight by morning’.
- Using a code: This is something that works well for long-term couples, especially parents who have to be careful what they say around young children. An example could be one of you asking the other if you want to go to bed early tonight, accompanied by a wink.
- Keeping it light: “Humour in a relationship is very important and that extends into the bedroom,” says psychologist Sally O’Reilly. “Couples develop all sorts of cute and adorable ways to signal to each other that they are interested in sex.”
- Checking in with each other: People’s bodies change and what turned them on in the initial stages of the relationship may no longer be having the same effect.