Sex File: He has a boom-or-bust approach to our sex life

My husband has a boom-or-bust approach to our sex life. He'll initiate it every day for a week, or he's totally dormant which can go on for three weeks. If I try to instigate during his 'quiet weeks' there's always a reason why he doesn't want to, or can't. Then out of the blue he's all frisky again.

Like most human responses, libido fluctuates depending on how well a person is feeling, how happy they are, how much free time they have, how much sleep they are getting, and how much they fancy the person they are supposed to be having sex with at that particular moment - for this too can fluctuate.

Libido drops off a cliff when people are stressed, depressed or anxious. Conversely, it tends to increase when people feel optimistic, when they are in the early stages of a relationship or the final stages of buying a new home. It's not just the big stuff. Small things can make a big change too. When you eat five a day, get seven good hours a night and fit in some gym time, you tend to have more pep all round.

Working out what is 'different' for your husband in the weeks that he is not up for sex might help you to understand what is getting in the way of a more regular sex life, but it won't help to change the fact that you never get to initiate sex. Some couples fall into a pattern where one partner always initiates sex and that suits them both, but it is much healthier if both partners feel they can initiate

. After all, initiating sex is not just about making sex happen, it is about confirming that you are wanted and desired.

Since you would like a more consistent sex life, you need to talk to your husband about the fact that things are all on his terms. You have sex when he feels like it but never when you do, and that's not fair. Although no one wants to impose an artificial schedule on sexual interactions, if you were to try taking turns initiating sex for a while, he would soon begin to see the inequity in the present situation. However awkward it might feel initially, taking turns would force the situation to change. That would be better for you both in the long run because research shows that in relationships where both partners initiate sex, couples tend to be happier and have more satisfying sex lives.

Your husband may argue that the reason he says no when you initiate sex is because you pick times that feel inappropriate to him. You are much more likely to get what you want if you pick a time when your husband is relaxed. The less stressed he is, the more likely he is to be open to the idea of sex, but encouraging a sexual mindset is something that priming can also help you to do.

Sexual priming - sending cues that plant the idea of sex without being overt or explicit - activates the sexual system. You could share music - there are countless songs that evoke sex, some more subtle than others. Alternatively, try texting him an evocative poem. If this is completely out of character he may be a little surprised, but there is robust evidence that sexual priming makes people more receptive to the idea of sex. Why not give it a go.