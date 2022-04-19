Support for employees who want to have children 

Julie Mernagh, head of people development and operations at Vodafone Ireland, has had a few miscarriages so she’s well aware the journey to parenthood can be challenging.

Now “very fortunate to have a two-year-old daughter”, Mernagh feels personally invested in ensuring employees have the right experience and support at work when encountering difficulties around trying to have children.

Mernagh was involved in creating Vodafone Ireland’s new fertility and pregnancy policy, which includes extended leave for those dealing with fertility treatment and pregnancy loss as well as for their partners. Vodafone is also changing its maternity leave policy, offering the same maternity leave for surrogacy.

In developing the policy, the company engaged with Irish Families Through Surrogacy and Miscarriage Association of Ireland, as well as Rotunda-based pregnancy loss and fertility specialists. “We realised work is a big stressor for people trying to have a family,” says Mernagh.

“It was brought to life by multiple employees’ stories about their disappointment when IVF doesn’t work and having to put a smile on their face and continue working. People going through fertility treatment talked about the stress of squeezing in hospital appointments during working hours.”

Mernagh says expert feedback included traumatic accounts of early pregnancy loss. “Early pregnancy loss can be protracted over a couple of weeks, where women might have to get a number of procedures, and they’re trying to be brave and come into work while going through huge physical and emotional trauma.”

The new policy includes extended paid leave of 10 days for those impacted by pregnancy loss (when it occurs prior to 24 weeks, after this full maternity leave applies), inclusive of whether the loss occurs to them/their partner/their baby’s surrogate mother. The company is offering 10 paid working days leave per year for those directly undergoing fertility treatment and two days paid leave for partners of those having treatment.

Vodafone will mirror the full 26 weeks paid maternity leave for the surrogacy intending parent (primary caregiver) – and will also provide 10 paid working days leave for prospective parents to attend preparation classes/meetings.

The company has committed to educating employees internally and breaking taboos through information sessions with dedicated experts – plus development of an employee toolkit that’ll provide useful info/guidance on how to support employees through their family journey.

“Our CEO led a virtual panel discussion where three colleagues spoke – one about fertility treatment and menopause, while a man and woman talked about pregnancy loss. It lifted the lid on a taboo subject. People were sharing their own stories of pregnancy loss,” says Mernagh.

Experts’/support organisations’ reaction: