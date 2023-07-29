Séamas O'Reilly: Climate change denial continues - among those in a position to help offset it

I posed some questions about climate change, and our response to it, back in October, but I’m saved the horror of repeating myself since there is always an ever-replenishing stock of brand-new developments in the “oh shit, what now?” world of climate science.
This week, researchers announced that the Antarctic Sea is undergoing a once-in-every-7.5m-years reduction in ice volume, a situation which could land the surrounding planet, quite literally, in hot water.
Further north, it was announced that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) may be at risk of collapse, which would heat things even further.
But pushback has been severe.
Numerous protesters have been assaulted, and their actions decried in every cabinet office, tabloid paper, and right-wing news organ, even as every scintilla of evidence backs up the urgency of their cause.
The UK government dropped its £11.6bn climate pledge three weeks ago and Tory peer Mr Frost — who, appropriately enough, sounds like he should be a Captain Planet villain — even announced that climate change “could be good” for Britain in the House of Lords.
