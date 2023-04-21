Séamas O'Reilly: Spoiler alert - spoilers don't detract from the art of cinema and telly

I had the third episode of’s fourth season spoiled for me last week. Not fully, and not in so many words, but rather by a single online image of a certain character with a caption that heavily, but not quite, suggested a significant plot point. If you have seen that episode, you’ll know what I mean, and if you haven’t, well, I apologise for making you read what must be one of the most garbled and inscrutable paragraphs you’ve ever read.
So, from here on out, I promise that this is not a column about Succession or its plot, but on the strange psychological capture that spoiling has made of our brains.
Which is not to say I seek spoilers out, much less dispense them to people unprompted. Unlike my brother, who you might presume took my refusal to spoil The Sixth Sense on board and moved on. That’s because you haven’t met him, and certainly not when he was 12 years old.
In the event, he simply asked me again. And again, and again, until he was no longer speaking out of thirst for knowledge but merely because I was refusing to tell him the thing he wanted to know.
An entire life spent as the youngest of 11 children had calcified within him a reflective horror of any situation where he felt he was being denied something by his pernicious older siblings. He was a boy who had been psychologically formed, as if manufactured in a lab, into a being of pure stubbornness.
Trying to turn him to your way of thinking would be like trying to talk your way out of a sunburn. As he shredded my nerves with his insistent demands, I eventually did what I always did in such situations: I caved. Sort of.