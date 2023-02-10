Séamas O'Reilly: Laughter is the best medicine for the Burkes' loathsome behaviour

Mark Twain said, “against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand”. It’s a nice line, all the nicer for the fact that Twain did actually say it — on this occasion, in his unfinished novel The Mysterious Stranger — making it a genuine quote of his and, therefore, rare among roughly 95% of quotes attributed to him online.

As aphorisms go, it has a pleasing simplicity, engendering a sense of empowerment and defiance in eight simple words. It implies that we, the beaten-down people of the world, may very well be assaulted every day by the intolerance and brutishness of those who wish people harm, but their cudgels and diktats and laws are as nothing compared to our ability to mock them.

It conjures heroic images of evil men laid low; incandescent emperors, storming away from the cackling subjects no longer in thrall; gut-shot cowboys saving their last, bloodied breath to laugh in the face of their black-hatted villain who killed them.

I’d love Twain’s quote to be as true as it feels. Laughing at people is, after all, easy, enjoyable, and entirely free of charge. You can do it from home, in groups and especially online, in which case you can do it from your bed or while sitting on the toilet. It’s just that the evidence that “nothing can stand it” is growing thinner by the year.

But it’s stupid, not to mention joyless, to suggest that laughing at bad people is pointless unless it makes said people pack up their bags and rethink their lives.

Sometimes the point of laughing in the face of evil is merely to register your discontent, to sharpen whatever tiny voice you have into its sharpest point, to magnify with humour the misdeeds you see in the world. And sometimes, undoubtedly, it works.

Humour is an accelerant, one to which many people, institutions, and governments can attest once they’re forced to fold and backtrack on statements and policies which found outrage spurred on, to a large extent, by the Gulf Stream corridors of public mockery. Just ask Twitter CEO Elon Musk, whose six-month tenure as “the narcissist who bought the insult factory”, has seen his wealth cut in half, Tesla stocks tumble, and this week a very public backtrack on his repulsive treatment of a disabled Twitter staff member.

He is also, however, an excellent example of the limits of Twain’s dictum. There are few people on Earth mocked as readily, and ferociously, as Elon Musk (and, even then, none of them spent $44bn to own, maintain and monetise the world’s largest archive of said mockery).

And yet he still stands, supporting and emboldening the worst elements of the modern world, despite receiving more units of mockery every second than you or I could withstand in our entire lives.

I don’t know that it’s mental fortitude, insulation by wealth, or simple megalomania, but the worst people in our societies are often those for whom, and against whom, laughter means very little. The humourlessness of evil people, the thing we hope to exploit in our fondly held fantasies of driving the evil king insane with our pithy little rejoinders, is the same facet of their character which fortifies them against such slings.

Consider the paradox of someone like Donald Trump, a man who even his greatest admirers would be hard pressed to claim enjoyed jokes at his own expense, but who is seemingly immune to their effects. He has many other, larger failings, but a curious thought experiment is to imagine Trump producing a sincere, normal laugh at all.

We can all picture the crumpled, strained grin he trots out, while dropping one of his canned digs at political opponents, but imagining actual, warm laughter, of the type you can freely from every other human being you’ve ever met, is virtually impossible.

It’s just that, for so many of the worst people on this earth, a harrowing joylessness is counterbalanced by a similar deficit of shame.

Enoch Burke, his sister Ammi, parents Sean and Martina and brother Isaac after Simeon Burke refused to take up his bail after an altercation in the Four Courts, this week. Photo: Collins Courts

Which brings me to the Burkes of Castlebar, Ireland’s current despicable laughter sponges. There’s not much I can say about Enoch Burke and his family that hasn’t been said better, and indeed funnier, elsewhere. There is, in fact, not much I can say about them that hasn’t already been said about the bubonic plague. Suffice to say their decade-long campaign of transphobic, homophobic and, latterly, anti-masking stunts, has sadly made them famous enough already for me to avoid going over their greatest hits.

Watching them from here in the UK, most of my news of their current campaign — which amounts to little more than a sustained, and repulsive, attack on the dignity and safety of a trans child — came in the form of jokes at their expense.

There is, I’ll grant, very little humour to be found in the reasoning behind their loathsome behaviour. From a UK perspective, their world view appears less funny still, as transphobic rhetoric has become so normalised here that their manifestos could be given a very minor edit and published in even the most liberal British newspapers. It is for precisely this reason I find it heartening, even moving, to see the Burkes being met with the mockery they deserve from Irish people.

Mockery, in this context, is solidarity. It’s a head above the parapet, from the relatively powerless, to those with no power at all.

Most of us cannot, in the short term, change laws, instruct judges, or mete out the justice reserved for the powers that be. But we can protest, organise, and make our voices heard, and for many such causes, the first step is isolating the evil we see in the world, calling it out — and mocking it — for what it is.

It’s likely we’ll never change the Burkes, Trumps or Musks of this world. Against an assault of laughter, many things will survive, even thrive. So be it. As long as it doesn’t dilute alternative routes to protesting the evil of the world, I say we continue to laugh at them every chance we get.