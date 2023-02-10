Séamas O'Reilly: Laughter is the best medicine for the Burkes' loathsome behaviour

Mark Twain said, “against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand”. It’s a nice line, all the nicer for the fact that Twain did actually say it — on this occasion, in his unfinished novel The Mysterious Stranger — making it a genuine quote of his and, therefore, rare among roughly 95% of quotes attributed to him online.
Which brings me to the Burkes of Castlebar, Ireland’s current despicable laughter sponges. There’s not much I can say about Enoch Burke and his family that hasn’t been said better, and indeed funnier, elsewhere. There is, in fact, not much I can say about them that hasn’t already been said about the bubonic plague. Suffice to say their decade-long campaign of transphobic, homophobic and, latterly, anti-masking stunts, has sadly made them famous enough already for me to avoid going over their greatest hits.