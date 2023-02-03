Seamas O'Reilly: A joint Bloomsday-Italia 90 Bank Holiday is one the whole nation can get behind

I try not to compare the UK and Ireland too much because that way madness lies. Were I to compare the political upheavals in both places, I feel like the sheer naked insanity of British government malfeasance would distract me from the very real and present malfeasance in Ireland, a risk that becomes more pronounced when Irish topics trend on Twitter and I find I’ve been away too long to recognise any of the names or crimes being discussed.
In short, things are not good and getting worse. So, it was with a mixture of joy and envy that I contemplate Ireland’s new bank holiday. If you’re reading this in Ireland, you’re likely blowing up a beach ball in preparation, or casually chatting to your dentist and GP over a punnet of steamed oysters. Bank holidays don’t really mean much to me since I work from home. Irish bank holidays even less because, again, I live in London. But I am pleased at the thought that my compatriots will have one more day to enjoy to themselves, and/or complain about not utilising because they have a stupid job like mine where such holidays simply don’t apply.