Predictions for the New Year: Conor McGregor challenges John Creedon to a fight

Predictions for the New Year: the last refuge of the scoundrel columnist.

But I haven’t done one of these in eight years so to hell with it. Here in a nutshell is 2023.

January opens with a record low number of people claiming to have had ‘A Quiet Christmas’.

In a (What Do You Call This Kind of) Behaviour and (You’ll Get Nowhere with that) Attitude poll for the Sunday Times only 12% percent - down from 98% in 2019 - said they “just chilled” with a huge 75% of people admitting they went on an absolute mad one to make up for lost years.

Even the cohort who Normally Take it Handy (85%) overwhelmingly (95%) said Feck it’s, it’s Christmas.

February: Controversy strikes Dancing with the Stars when former State Pathologist Marie Cassidy is sensationally removed for repeatedly refusing to appear in after show interviews saying she "doesn’t do post mortems any more".

She is replaced by a lad from the Criminal Assets Bureau who became interested in dance after CAB seized a studio from one of the Westies.

March: Following spats with much-loved public figures such as PJ Gallagher and Paul McGrath, Conor McGregor doubles down.

In a series of tweets, he castigates Old Mr Brennan as A Crusty Oul Bollix, launches a volley of abuse at the Young Scientist Winners and challenges John Creedon to a fight. Even the Daily Telegraph stops claiming him as British.

April: Easter is April 9 which is a disaster from a small talk perspective as it is neither early or late. One of the most historically average Easter dates means it cannot be blamed for most logistical cock-ups in March or April as is normally the case when “of course Easter is late/early this year”.

May is the month of my birthday and I receive an unprecedented number of gifts from complete strangers owing to the fact that they got plenty of notice about it.

June: Climate Change deniers laugh off the 50 degree heatwave saying it’s always like that for the Leaving Cert.

July: The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand. The Final in Sydney is marred when the hosts attempt to make the Golden Boot winner wear a traditional Australian Barbecue.

August: The Rose of Tralee makes history as it crowns its first-ever Complete Waster.

Sinead Carrigan, the Louth Rose has her mother’s heart broken, wrote off her father’s ‘231’, goes on a rager most weekends and is doing a line with a fella that is probably involved in drugs because he’s never short of a few bob but draws the dole.

September: The new celebrity who warms hearts with a touch of class or irreverent comment that demonstrates their common touch is found the following day to be some sort of a racist.

October: Elon Musk’s run of poor purchases continues as he gets one of those large tubs of beans in an attempt to reduce packaging but ends up forgetting about it and throwing nearly two thirds of it out.

November: White Lotus Season 3 is a critical and streaming hit. The location is the Park Hotel in Kenmare with Frances Brennan playing himself as the energetic front of house. The plot focusses mainly on him bringing the guests somewhere in a bus.

December: RTÉ director general once again responds to stinging criticism of Toy Show The Musical and denies it was an attempt to cash in on a much-loved broadcasting institution.

She says that the public were crying out for it and love that sort of thing.

She was speaking at the press-launch of Winning Streak the Musical: A nostalgic tale of a family who still love their grandmother no matter how gutted they all are that she only won 10K.