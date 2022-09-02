Séamas O'Reilly: Garth Brooks is a winking colossus, a playful God in quintuple denim

I spent a strange two weeks in 2014 trying to explain Garth Brooks to quite a few people. Firstly, the Londoners with whom I found myself living and working, who had never heard of the man, nor any conceivable comparison to his popularity in my homeland. The 500,000 tickets he sold to those ill-fated Croke Park shows amounted to almost a tenth of the entire island’s adult population, so their disbelief was understandable.

The current record for a UK tour is Take That’s 2011 Progress Live, attended by a staggering 1.8 million people. Brook’s five nights in Croke Park, however, were the equivalent of an artist selling five or six million tickets in the UK, achieved by an artist maybe 1% of Londoners could identify on sight.

Despite having sold 170 million records worldwide, 156 million of those sales were in the US, so his footprint outside of his home country is bizarrely, in fact uniquely, small for such a juggernaut. But not, as we know, in Ireland.

Which brings me to the second cohort of people for whom I had to give a slight explainer. Garth — his parents omitted the ‘e’ because who has the time? — is one of those figures whose predominance in Ireland is, it turns out, a little puzzling, even for some Irish people. Dubliners my age were amazed at the strength of support he has among their fellow countrymen, and wondered aloud where all these fans were coming from. I experienced no such astonishment since, growing up in rural Northern Ireland, I knew that they were coming from, well, there.

The thought of so many of my compatriots achieving the release promised to them eight years ago fills me with joy. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

In the rural Derry, Tyrone, Donegal, and Armagh communities I knew as a child, he strode the culture like a winking colossus, a playful God in quintuple denim, who could probably crush us all in his mighty cow-ranch’s hand, but instead used his powers to sing horse-adjacent ballads through one of those mics that sticks to the side of your face like you’re in the Russian space programme.

His was culchie fame at its highest peak, a line which travelled in direct, negative correlation to the availability of good public transport and/or drive-thru McDonalds. So, in Derry city itself, he may not have been a cultural behemoth, but his impact on my more rural locale was immediate, and widespread.

Everywhere, babies were named, and misspelled, in his honour. His image hung on walls, his lyrics misattributed to Einstein on the bumpers of battered trucks. It was said that his plectrums could cure pleurisy, and the fact he looked like someone who sold petrol station forecourts for a living only added to the humdrum mystique he accumulated with his winsome, sanded down, pop-country bombast.

Around the peak of my childhood, his songs often blared from several Donegal and Tyrone stations simultaneously, so that tracking through the channels on a long drive meant you might have two or three Brooks belters to choose from, if you so wished — and my countrymen appeared to wish this above all things.

I don’t have the figures to hand, but I’d be willing to bet that Ireland’s northern counties will be disproportionately represented at Croke Park in the coming weeks. My cousin Caraiosa bought ten tickets to the doomed 2014 shows, and stopped at just six this time out. She says everyone she knows is going at least once, and predicts a picture of South Armagh beset by genre-appropriate tumbleweeds, as every townland for miles shall be denuded of its inhabitants, all off to Dublin for the night, or two, or three.

Back in Derry, my dad will not be one among them. He loves country music, but his taste in the American sphere of the artform trends closer to Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, artists with a little more grit in the pearl, which is surprising because my dad is not exactly hewn from granite himself.

He is an inveterately sappy man who spoils his grandkids, and begins a two month stretch of watching movies like A Dog For Christmas and Suddenly Santa around November 5th each year.

His take is that Garth Brooks is to Johnny Cash what Michael Bublé is to Frank Sinatra. When I counter that I know for a fact that he quite likes Michael Bublé, he simply replies, “aye, but he’s not my favourite”.

My father is, however, an illustrative example of why this music has so much general appeal in our area, and has a burning passion for its homegrown variant in particular.

He insists that country music is popular where we grew up because its antecedents, and most prominent performers, come from Irish, and particularly Northern Irish, stock to begin with. One need only list the preoccupations of country music — lovelorn, whiskey-drinking sadsacks, cursing the drudgery of farm work — and notice their exact match in the canon of Irish music and literature, whether high or low.

Garth used his powers to sing horse-adjacent ballads through one of those mics that sticks to the side of your face like you’re in the Russian space programme.

As such, my father loves all the usual local supernovae — Big Tom, Daniel, Philomena — but also holds a candle for the lesser-known satellites in their orbit. He often watches a station which appears to be made up entirely of homemade Northern Irish country music videos, each produced with a budget roughly equivalent to a bag of cans.

Give him a fella from Down singing about pickup trucks and dirt roads and he’ll go cross-eyed with delight before you can say “doesn’t that guy work in the big Dunnes in Newry?”

Where you can’t find grit, perhaps, local pride may make up the difference.

This is not a fever to which I’ve ever succumbed and, in fact, I spent my adolescence praying for this music’s obliteration. I even once wrote that, after the Troubles, Northern Irish country music is the thing for which my homeland should be most ashamed.

I won’t recant this statement, because I feel like that there should be at least one benefit of being from Northern Ireland, and maybe it’s that I can write things like that and others can’t. But as I get older, I can no longer bring myself to dislike this culture as much as I once did.

Maybe I’m going soft, but the thought of so many of my compatriots achieving the release promised to them eight years ago fills me with joy. After all, was it not Albert Einstein who said: some of God’s greatest gifts, are unanswered prayers.