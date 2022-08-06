Séamas O'Reilly: 98% of Irish celebrities still look like someone you could imagine working in a cash and carry

His name is Paddy McFlaherty and he’s obsessed with drinking, fighting and potatoes. We can tell this because he’s holding a pint of Guinness in his right hand, while angrily clenching his left into a bloody-bandaged fist.
Look, do Irish people make fun of our own appearances because we have a well-rounded, secure vision of ourselves which doesn’t need to be bolstered by asinine pretensions to conventional beauty standards? Yes. But does this mean that Irish people are somehow less attractive than the people of other nations? Well, also yes - but who cares? To paraphrase Dylan Moran, “we’re a rugged bunch – even Irish babies look like they’ve had a decent stab at an international rugby career”.