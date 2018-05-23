Plans cleared for Cork City student apartment scheme

Planning permission has been granted for student apartments in Cork city centre.

Although permission was previously given in March by Cork City Council, the decision in relation to the redevelopment of the former Square Deal furniture premises on Washington St West had been appealed.

The withdrawal of the appeal by the owner of a neighbouring residential and medical facility means Summix WSC Developments Ltd is now approved to begin work subject to the council’s planning conditions.

The scheme will provide bed spaces for around 200 students just a five-minute walk from University College Cork’s main campus.

The company had also appealed to An Bord Pleanála in relation to a council requirement that it omit three units in the 228-bedspace development being proposed, but that appeal has been withdrawn so the original decision stands.

A related company, Summix FRC Developments, is waiting on a decision due next month in relation to its proposed scheme of student apartments at Farranlea Rd.

It got permission from the council in January to build a three-storey development with 145 student bed spaces at the site of a disused warehouse, about 2km from both UCC and Cork Institute of Technology’s main campus in Bishopstown.

An Bord Pleanála was due to decide by Monday on another student accommodation project near UCC, but the decision date has been revised to July 13.

The board is considering appeals from a number of third parties in relation to Lyonshall (Bandon Rd) Ltd’s plans for 40 apartments with 324 bed spaces at the site of a joinery near the junction of Bandon Rd and Glasheen Rd.

Cork City Council is seeking the public’s views on its proposals to change the city development plan that could promote the identification of more strategic sites for future purpose-built student accommodation schemes.

If adopted as proposed, the amendments would see the council support projects that are close to third-level colleges and linked with campuses by public transport and cycle routes.