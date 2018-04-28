Home»Today's Stories

People Before Profit would settle for proposed abortion law for five years

Saturday, April 28, 2018

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Solidarity-People Before Profit will not attempt to change potential new laws, allowing unrestricted abortion access up to 12 weeks of pregnancy for the next five years, if next month’s referendum is passed.

People Before Profit TDs Gino Kenny, Bríd Smith and Richard Boyd Barrett outside Leinster House. Pic: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said she would be willing to hold off on seeking changes to the proposed law for the entirety of the next Dáil, in a bid to win over undecided voters in the upcoming abortion debate.

At the launch of People Before Profit’s referendum campaign posters, Ms Smith was repeatedly asked about pro-life voter concerns that she and other TDs would try to further liberalise the law, if the 12-week rule was introduced.

While insisting there was no reason for anyone to be fearful of such a move, as it would only be allowed if the majority of the Dáil agreed, Ms Smith said she would hold off on any law changes for five years.

“This has been put out to confuse people to vote no. If we get 12 weeks, and 24 weeks in the case of risk to life, etc, I think that would be an amazing achievement and I’d be happy to live with that for the next Dáil term,” said Ms Smith.

Her People Before Profit colleague, Richard Boyd Barrett, said while their party was in favour of further liberalisation of Ireland’s abortion laws, he “can’t see anything like that happening any time soon”, if the referendum and 12-week laws are passed.

People Before Profit TDs Richard Boyd Barrett, Br?íd Smith and Gino Kenny as they launch their Yes campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment in Buswells Hotel, Dublin. Pic: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Meanwhile, with just under four weeks until the referendum, the Labour Party will, this afternoon, officially launch its own campaign, urging people to vote yes.

Party leader, Brendan Howlin, will be joined by the master of the National Maternity Hospital, Dr Rhona Mahony, and Conor Upton, of the Terminations for Medical Reasons group.

While the first of the live TV debates on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live and Prime Time programmes will not take place until the final two weeks of the referendum campaign, the Late Late Show held a mini-debate last night, among pro-choice and pro-life members.

Meanwhile, the pro-life Love Both campaign has said a ‘no’ vote is the only way to prevent liberalisation of Irish abortion laws from mirroring what has happened in Britain in recent decades.

In a statement to mark the 50th anniversary of the enacting of the UK’s Abortion Act, 1967, Love Both spokesperson, Clare McCarthy, said “eight million babies have lost their lives” due to the law, over the past half-a-century.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

People Before ProfitEighth amendmentBrid SmithRepealRichard Boyd Barrett

Related Articles

Further 50 members of legal profession call for no vote

LoveBoth group call on electorate to assess impact of abortion in Britain

New version of ‘Repeal the 8th’ mural appears in Dublin

Campaigners in UK take first step in bid to challenge abortion clinic protest ban

More in this Section

Boy, 13, forced into sex act minutes after downloading gay dating app on phone

Planning granted for floating hotel at Cork quay

Civil fraud in sale of home by siblings

Gambler stole €40,000 of jewellery


Breaking Stories

Gardaí launch investigation into death at Galway farm

Court hears how footage of assault on homeless man in Cork was posted on social media

Gardaí search for missing Dublin teenager

LoveBoth group call on electorate to assess impact of abortion in Britain

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

    • 18
    • 30
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 42
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »