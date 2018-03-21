My arms are open, says husband of missing Tina Satchwell

The husband of missing woman, Tina Satchwell, has used the first anniversary of her disappearance to tell her his arms are open for her to come home.

Richard Satchwell, who said he last saw Tina when he left their home in Youghal, Co Cork, on March 20 last year and who refuses to talk to print journalists, told TV3’s southern correspondent Paul Byrne yesterday that despite there being no sign of her exactly 12 months on, he still lives in hope that she is alive.

“My message, Tina, is that my arms are here. They are open,” he said.

“Nothing has changed. As far as I am concerned she can just come back and we can settle back into life the way it was. And if there is anything she wants altered we can work on altering that. I can’t say much more.”

He said he wakes every morning thinking that today could be the day there will be a breakthrough in the case.

“I am waiting for the door to go or the phone to go. That is a daily thing. That is why I get up every morning. I say ‘good morning’ to her photo and everything I got in the sitting room. That might sound crazy but I do. That is what I am left with at the minute.”

Over the weekend, he told Susan Keogh on TodayFM’s Sunday Brunch that the ending last Friday of the Garda-led search of 40 acres of Mitchel’s Wood in Castlemartyr, East Cork, without the discovery of a body, renews his hope that Tina is “out there and fine”.

He expanded on his previous comments that Tina was violent, and said that her temper flare-ups were never intentional, and that her attacks were never more than a “slap”. He said that if she slapped him once every six months, the “other 100 days were brilliant”.

He again insisted that he never hurt her, and has nothing to do with her disappearance.

“I could never lay a finger on her. My wife went to a swimming pool every day for 15 years and was never once seen with as much as a tiny little bruise on her body,” he said.

Items of interest, including fragments of clothing, found during the almost two-week woodland search are now being analysed.

However, it is understood the analysis will not establish a link between them and Tina’s disappearance.

The search was mounted on foot of new information received following the broadcast in January of a Prime Time special on Tina’s disappearance.

Gardaí said they are now investigating new lines of enquiry after several people came forward with new information since the woodland search began.

Despite an extensive Garda investigation, there has been no trace of Tina since March 20 last.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room at Midleton Garda Station at 021-4621550 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666111.