Home»Today's Stories

Green light for 204 homes on former Nemo Rangers grounds

Saturday, May 05, 2018

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

An Bórd Pleanála has given the green light for a 204-unit residential development on the former Nemo Rangers GAA grounds in Cork City.

The planning appeals board upheld last August’s decision of Cork City Council made to grant, subject to conditions, permission to Dildar Ltd for the large residential project off the South Douglas Rd.

The decision was appealed by Justin McCarthy, care of John MacCarthy and Partners and others.

However, in its decision, made on Wednesday and notified to interested parties yesterday, the board granted permission for the development, with a number of additional conditions, including in relation to the height of certain proposed buildings and the design of certain windows in other properties.

The application was for the development of 204 residential units consisting of 50 two and three-storey detached, semi-detached and terraced houses; 153 one, two and three-bedroom apartments in five and six storey blocks over two basement level car parks; a three-storey mixed use building to include a creche; a commercial unit for use as a private gym; and alterations and a single-storey extension to 7 Eldred Terrace, an architectural conservation area.

The project included provision for 370 parking spaces, a new vehicle and pedestrian entrance onto Douglas Rd, and a pedestrian access from Glenview Terrace, South Douglas Rd.

The board said the development would be in accordance with the zoning objectives for the area, would not seriously injure the amenities of the area, “would respect the existing architectural heritage and character of the area, and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience”.

Among the conditions imposed was a reduction in the height of the houses, from nine to 13 inclusive along the northern boundary with Beechwood Place, and two dwellings to the rear of 7 Eldred Terrace, to two storeys.

Sliding glazed doors at first floor levels outside bedroom number two to the rear of all type A1 and A2 dwellings must be replaced with a window, and the windows for the same bedrooms at three of those houses, numbers, 30, 31 and 32, must be redesigned to ensure there is no direct overlooking of the adjoining residential property to the south.

Other conditions direct that flank windows on the first and second floors of a range of other homes are finished in “obscured or frosted glazing”.

The developer has also been instructed to install a signal-controlled junction, including a pedestrian crossing, at the proposed access to the development from the Douglas Rd.

City Hall welcomed the decision. But Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon said he and several residents still have concerns about the scale of the development, and the impact it will have on the area, particularly in relation to traffic.

“Everyone wants development, particularly on this site, which had, since Nemo relocated, but the site of anti-social behaviour,” he said.

“But we must make sure that what we’re doing adds to an area, not detracts from it, and we’re not convinced that this project will do that.”

The site has been vacant since Nemo, one of the country’s best-known football clubs, relocated from this enclosed site to its state-of-the-art complex in Trabeg, Douglas. Its new clubhouse and pitches, gym, hall and all-weather pitch complex, which was completed in 2007, is widely recognised as one of the finest GAA complexes in the country.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Some landlords getting around rent pressure zone rules due to lack of enforcement says housing charity

Many homeowners renovating rather than trading up as house price rise continues

New social houses to cater for disabled

Ideal Homes Exhibition targeted by Campaign for Public Housing

More in this Section

Door left open for public cancer inquiry; Inquiries cost State €500m

Maternity staff training inadequate, says scathing report

Average rent has risen to €1,261 nationwide, new report shows

€20k bag of drugs flung out of car
at speed


Breaking Stories

Tonight's EuroMillions results are in...

Man dies in light aircraft crash in Mayo

Lord Kilclooney deletes ‘typical Indian’ tweet

Irish Rail warns passengers to expect delays in Dublin over long weekend

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 02, 2018

    • 9
    • 17
    • 19
    • 29
    • 37
    • 41
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »