Anastasia murder: Boy, 13, charged

A boy aged 13 has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel, who was found dead last week in a derelict house in Dublin.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, was remanded in custody for a week after he appeared before Judge John O’Connor at a special late sitting of the Dublin Children’s Court last evening. He was neatly dressed in blue jeans, a black and white hoodie, and runners.

The judge warned that any attempt to identify the boy on social media will result in prosecution. There was no indication of how the boy will plead.

The teen was charged with the murder of Anastasia Kriegel, aged 14, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14.

The teen’s mother sat beside him during the brief hearing, while his father sat to his right on the lawyers’ desk, beside defence solicitor Donough Molloy. His grandfather was also allowed to attend the in-camera hearing and sat at the back of the courtroom. They remained silent during proceedings.

Evidence of arrest, charge, and caution was given by Garda Inspector Mark O’Neill.

Insp O’Neill told the court the boy was arrested at 4.01pm yesterday at Clondalkin Garda station and charged at 4.39pm.

“In reply to that charge after caution, he had nothing to say,” Insp O’Neill said. The boy’s father was present at the station, the court heard.

Judge O’Connor said he did not have jurisdiction to grant bail, due to the nature of the charge.

After it was confirmed there was a place available at the Oberstown Detention Centre, he remanded the boy in custody to appear again on June 1. He was granted free legal aid.

Three reporters were present in the tiny courtroom for the hearing, while other journalists had to wait outside.

The judge cited the reporting restrictions in juvenile cases and said they were essential for a fair trial.

He warned that he wanted to make it clear that if the boy’s name, school, or address was reported , or a picture of him reproduced, it would result in prosecution.

He said he was aware the journalists present understood and added: “I am doing this from the point of view of general social media.”

Because it was the boy’s first court appearance, he could not be remanded in custody for longer than a week.

Newly released image of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel. Picture: Austin Crowe

The teen quietly greeted Judge O’Connor at the start of the hearing and spoke again briefly towards the end when the judge asked him: “Is it your first time in here? The teen nodded and quietly said: “Yes.”

Judge O’Connor asked his solicitor if an order for medical attention was required.

Mr Molloy said: “I will liaise with Oberstown in that regard.”

The teen was then remanded in custody and escorted from the courtroom. The judge allowed his solicitor to speak with his client and his parents before the boy was transferred to the detention centre.

A second boy, also aged 13, was released without charge after questioning and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Special measures were taken to prepare for the detention of the two boys because of their age. They were taken to separate Garda stations following their arrest and were accompanied throughout their detention and questioning by their parents, who were accommodated on campbeds with their sons overnight.

Both boys were taken to stations where they could be accommodated without being held in cells, and precautions were taken to ensure they did not come into contact with adult suspects being detained in the station at the same time.