Home»Today's Stories

Abortion referendum bill: The latest developments

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Why does this week’s abortion legislation debate matter?

Because a referendum cannot take place without a referendum bill being passed by both houses of the Oireachtas and signed into law by President Michael D Higgins.

Will the bill pass through the Seanad?

Yes, but a small, but significant, number of senators are set to vote against the bill allowing the referendum to take place.

Will pro-life senators try to delay the bill?

Pro-choice groups and Government members had privately feared that the referendum bill would be the subject of filibustering or endless amendment requests to delay it past Easter. However, similar to last week’s Dáil, pro-life senators are instead likely to simply vote against the bill itself.

What will happen when the bill is passed?

Health Minister Simon Harris has indicated that, should the referendum bill pass through the Seanad, it will be immediately sent to President Michael D Higgins before a Friday, May 25 polling day is announced. The Government believes a May 25 date is key to a yes vote as it will ensure that young voters students are in the country for the vote.

Cabinet also published draft abortion laws yesterday. What does this mean?

The Government will seek to make this draft document the law at a post-referendum Oireachtas vote allowing unrestricted access to abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy if the referendum passes. However, despite an expectation that these Oireachtas debates will take place soon after the referendum, the vote may be delayed a number of months.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Simon Harris seeks tighter reins on revisiting potential 12-week abortion law

David Norris: Pro-life is the last sting of a dying wasp

Simon Coveney's plan for ‘legal lock’ on abortion law in tatters

Latest: May referendum date 'firmly on track' as Cabinet approves draft laws if 8th Amendment repealed

More in this Section

Everything good about Ireland can be found in County Cork - Lonely Planet

Ireland moves to expel Russian diplomats

Bystander sues family of Buncrana tragedy victims

Sex abuse claims among care centre allegations


Breaking Stories

Review into mishandling of Justice Department emails about Garda whistleblower finds 'lack of a clear system'

Same-sex marriage bill for the North passes first stage in Westminster

Cork mother reveals how 'something told me to buy an extra line' which won her family €5.6m Lotto jackpot

Acting Commissioner agrees that lack of supervision is a concern for gardaí

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 24, 2018

    • 2
    • 17
    • 24
    • 25
    • 35
    • 40
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »