Home»Today's Stories

A third of homes ‘built’ since 2011 don’t exist

Friday, June 15, 2018

By Caroline O'Doherty

Senior Reporter

First we had ghost estates, now it’s phantom houses — one in three of all the new homes thought to have been built over the past seven years never existed.

Some 85,154 new houses and apartments were calculated to have been built from 2011 to 2017, but the true number was 53,566 — just 63% of what was believed.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) uncovered the disparities after being asked by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy to come up with a more accurate method of counting new builds than the one used by the Government for the last 40 years.

Up to now, governments have relied on electricity connections to tell them how many new homes have been provided — based on the logic that connecting to the grid is one of the last acts before a new dwelling comes ready for occupation.

The CSO found significant over-counting of houses because the electricity connections included reconnections of homes that had been vacant for a period of time, new connections for agricultural buildings that used domestic rather than commercial power supply, and connections to previously completed but unoccupied dwellings in ghost estates.

Under the new method devised by the CSO, electricity connections will still be used in counting new homes but in conjunction with data from sources including the Building Energy Rating programme, Revenue payments such as stamp duty and local property tax, building commencement notices and certificates of compliance, the census of population, and the issuing of Eircodes.

Kieran Culhan, CSO senior statistician, said the resulting figures, although not perfect, were much more reliable than those previously published by the Department of Housing.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

HousingEoghan MurphyCSOGhost estatesHousing crisis

Related Articles

State home building loans available by year end

Eircodes wanted at planning stage

Housing Minister says 'Rebuilding Ireland’ is working after the CSO revealed 14,400 homes were finished last year

'We're making progress. They're making posters' - Housing Minister defends job one year one

More in this Section

‘Français, je t’aime?’ 24,000 Leaving Cert students show off their language skills

Gardaí appeal to taxi drivers in murder probe

Crime victims urged to use new statutory rights

Polish community unites for Wilk family


Breaking Stories

Gorse fires in Puck's Castle may have been started deliberately

Goverment come under fire as waiting list figures reach record high

Mary Lou McDonald meets Prince Charles in an 'opportunity to extend the hand of friendship'

Navan man (59) missing following walk while on holiday in Tralee

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 41
    • 43
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »