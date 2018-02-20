35 die of measles across Europe as outbreaks increase 400%

Measles cases escalated across Europe last year, with significant outbreaks affecting one in four countries, it has emerged.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said 21,315 people were affected by measles and 35 deaths from the disease last year. The surge follows a record low of 5,273 cases in 2016.

The WHO’s Regional Office for Europe said the disease had “rebounded”, with a 400% increase in measles cases, compared to 2016.

“Over 20,000 cases of measles and 35 lives lost in 2017 alone are a tragedy we simply cannot accept,” said Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO regional director for Europe.

She said every person affected by measles was a reminder that unvaccinated children and adults, regardless of where they lived, remain at risk of spreading it to others who might not be able to get vaccinated.

“Elimination of both measles and rubella is a priority goal that all European countries have firmly committed to, and a cornerstone for achieving the health-related sustainable goals,” said Dr Jakab. “This short-term setback cannot deter us from our commitment to be the generation that frees our children from these diseases once and for all.”

The increase in cases last year included large outbreaks (100 or more cases) in 15 of the 53 countries in the region, including Britain where there were 282.

There were 21 confirmed cases of measles last year in Ireland, but already this year there have been 28, according to latest statistics.

According to the WHO, Romania was the worst affected last year with 5,562 cases, followed by Italy with 5,006 and Ukraine registering 4,769.

Meanwhile, figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that, over the first six weeks of last year, there was just one confirmed case of measles reported in Ireland.

However, the HSE is currently working to control a measles outbreak in Limerick. Most of those affected are children under four years of age.

The health authority reported last week that 13 cases had been confirmed — 12 in Limerick and one linked case in Dublin. Other possible cases are being investigated.

People who have not been fully vaccinated with the measles mumps and rubella (MMR) two-dose vaccine or those who have not had measles in the past are most at risk of getting the disease that can kill or cause long-term damage.

One in every 1,000 children affected develops encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain that can cause deafness or learning difficulties.

