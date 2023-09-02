A new master: Meet the chef hoping to take Carton House to new heights

"I could not imagine sitting in an office,” laughs 28-year-old Adam Nevin, when probed on his love of food and his young career as a chef.
It’s pretty telling that, when asked whether he’d agree with former boss Tom Kerridge’s view that working in a restaurant is more than a job, it defines you, he doesn’t stop to pause.
- Definitely Irish cheese and dairy products
- Casa Fofo, Trinity, Allegra
- West Cork is so beautiful
- Valencia, Spain. The food and surroundings are amazing
- A classic Sunday roast, sitting around the table with my family