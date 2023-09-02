A new master: Meet the chef hoping to take Carton House to new heights

"I could not imagine sitting in an office,” laughs 28-year-old Adam Nevin, when probed on his love of food and his young career as a chef.

It’s pretty telling that, when asked whether he’d agree with former boss Tom Kerridge’s view that working in a restaurant is more than a job, it defines you, he doesn’t stop to pause.

“Definitely. I’ve invested my whole life into cooking, it’s not a job to me, it’s my dream to cook for people and bring them together over great food.”

Would he also agree with Kerridge’s admission to being addicted to chaos?

He laughs, “I’d agree with that. People often say you’re crazy to be a chef. I never stop thinking about dishes. Ideas sometimes come to me in the middle of the night and I’ll pick up my phone and make notes; I’ll admit to being addicted to the buzz and the pressure.”

Despite his young age, he has more experience than chefs a decade older having started out helping his mum and granny in the kitchen.

“We never had a shop-bought cake for anyone’s birthday, and I was in charge of cracking the eggs,” he recalls.

His love of food lingered through school officially kicking off in transition year when he started working at a local café in Celbridge making wraps and sandwiches, moving on to Ballymaloe where he “absorbed the way of life” while working behind the scenes, then on to the Shelbourne Hotel as commis chef. He honed his fine dining skills at Alan Williams at the Westbury in London and subsequently as head chef at the Dorchester Hotel.

It was here, under the tutelage of Tom Booton who gave him the freedom to express his passion for food, that he discovered his own style.

“Tom was a huge influence on me, involving me in the day-to-day running of the restaurant and giving me the autonomy to develop dishes and be creative. I have him to thank for the chef I am today,” he muses.

A stint in between working for Kerridge at his two Michelin-star pub The Hand and Flowers was a dog-leg from the familiar hotel restaurant environment, one he relished for its independent, community feel.

A place where ‘pub grub’ is elevated with the boyish charm of its patron. But, the hotel restaurant is where Nevin seems most at home, having taken up the helm at the new Morrison Room at the recently refurbished Fairmont Carton House, no mean feat for a chef still loitering in his twenties.

A feat that feels somewhat serendipitous given it’s the area in which Nevin grew up and where he used to frequent with his grandad.

“We’d spend time in the hotel and the grounds when I was a kid,” he remembers. “Never did I think I’d be back working there.”

He is busy working behind the scenes, developing menus for the official opening date in September. So what can we expect from his menus?

“I’m classically trained but I like to bring a modern approach to my food,” he says matter-of-factly. According to Nevin, food is a lot like fashion, it keeps developing and you have to move with it to keep it fresh and exciting.

“I work with local suppliers and seek out new and exciting ingredients with a view to teaching myself something new every day. I like to show myself in food, be involved in the dining room and finish the dish at the table, telling the story behind it.”

There’s an innocent affability about Nevin, steered by curiosity but also tempered with an undeniable mettle to deliver on his expectations of himself.

Is that enough to keep a restaurant in the spotlight, I wonder, especially given the fickle nature of the hospitality industry over the last few years?

“It’s about the team and how we work together to set the tone, welcome people and deliver great dishes. It’s up to the younger generation of chefs to keep things interesting.”

Food is a reflection of society and society is fast evolving with the Irish food scene buoyed by a glut of great producers and chefs eager to experiment and palates that are eagerly waiting to taste new things. Nevin is smack in the middle of it.

“I’m just happy to see people being passionate about food, whether that’s a great smash burger, a pizza or fine dining. I’m so proud to be Irish and see what we’re producing here, from ice wine to amazing cheese,” he adds.

“If I go to a restaurant and don’t learn something from the food then I haven’t benefitted.”

There is nothing he won’t eat or try but is happiest snacking on some “good cheese and nice butter”.

His go-to snack is a cheese toastie, his death-row meal bacon and cabbage with parsley sauce and mash, with his mum’s cheesecake for dessert — you can take the man out of Ireland (for a while) but his roots stay the same.

When he’s not in the kitchen he is, unsurprisingly, eating out. When he does jump off the proverbial treadmill time is spent with his family which, he admits, being a chef interferes with a lot. At home, his take-out treat is a good chipper.

“Is there anything better than a battered sausage and bag of chips?” he asks. We’re looking forward to finding out.

A few of my favourite things

Irish ingredient: Definitely Irish cheese and dairy products

London restaurant: Casa Fofo, Trinity, Allegra

Irish destination: West Cork is so beautiful

Holiday destination: Valencia, Spain. The food and surroundings are amazing

Dish to cook: A classic Sunday roast, sitting around the table with my family