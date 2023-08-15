Summer salad recipe: How to make Caitríona Redmond's fragrant prawn noodle salad

Fragrant Prawn Noodle Salad
While I love the zen of having a kitchen to myself and cooking with abandon. I also love the simplicity of opening the fridge, press, and assembling a no-cook meal. Who says that eating well has to be complicated?
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
Juice and grated zest of 1 lime
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 cloves garlic, chopped finely
3 scallions (spring onions), chopped finely
200g cooked prawns (shelled)
1 red pepper, finely sliced
½ cucumber, deseeded and finely sliced
200g dried noodles
1 tbsp sesame oil
Method
In a large bowl, combine the lime juice and zest, soy sauce, garlic, and chopped green scallion stalks with a fork. This becomes your dressing. Add the prawns, pepper, and cucumber to the bowl and stir so that they are coated in the dressing. Taste for seasoning and add more at this point if you like. Set the bowl to one side.
In a second bowl crumble in the dried noodles. Pour boiling water on top, stir, then cover the bowl for 5 minutes or until the noodles have reconstituted. You can instead use ‘straight to wok’ style noodles instead and reheat these in the microwave.
Once the noodles have cooked through, strain off the water and add the noodles to the salad mixture. The warm noodles will soak up the juices from the salad dressing. Stir well so that they are well coated. Taste again for seasoning and add more if you would like at this stage.
Serve immediately.