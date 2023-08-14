Midweek Meals: Five budget-friendly family dinner recipes to try this week

Method

Set a non-stick pan over a medium heat and add the olive oil. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper and gently fry for four minutes.

Meanwhile, set a large pan of salted water over a medium heat and bring to a boil. Add the linguine and cook for two minutes less than the packet cooking time.

While the pasta is cooking and once the onions have softened, add the garlic to fry for a minute before adding the frozen spinach to the pan, along with 400 millilitres of the starchy pasta water. Increase the heat and cook the spinach and onion mix until the pasta is ready.

Add the spinach and onion mix to a blender with half of the goat’s cheese and the basil and blitz until smooth.

Drain the linguine and transfer back to the pan. Pour over the blended sauce and continue to cook over a low\medium heat.