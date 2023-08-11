Wine with Leslie: A pilgrimage to Nicholson's wine shop in Co Down

I’ve been on a pilgrimage. Not to Lough Derg or anywhere religious but I did have a sense of reverence as I checked out the shelves of James Nicholson’s beautiful wine shop in Crossgar in County Down, around 25 km south of Belfast.

Founded by James Nicholson in 1977 and a regular winner of awards ever since, the shop is worth a visit, and worth a detour if you are heading up to Belfast for lunch in Ox or Eipic for example.

Among the iconic producers imported by JN Wines are Ridge from California, Olivier Leflaive in Burgundy, Pesquera in Ribera del Duero, Vieux Télégraphe in Châteauneuf du Pape, Jamet in Côte Rôtie, Felton Road in Central Otago, and Zind Humbrecht in Alsace. Nicholsons also have a close relationship with the Moueix family of Château Pétrus and Château La Fleur Pétrus in Pomerol, and Dominus Estate in Napa Valley.

Nicholsons also sell the Duclot Bordeaux Collection every year, a mixed case of icon wines such as Château Haut-Brion, Château. Lafite, Château Cheval-Blanc, and Château Margaux.

I imagine myself laying these wines down until their 10th birthday and then opening them two at a time to compare say Ch. Margaux and Ch. Lafite.

Nicholsons wines are also available in the Republic through some excellent outlets including WorldWide Wines in Waterford and Matsons in Cork, but of course, they also deliver all over Ireland (duty paid).

My wine suggestions this week follow no particular theme other than that they are all imported by James Nicholson, taste delicious, and cover some regions that I don’t get to mention all that often.

For the Diary:

The Big Grill Fest is on in Herbert Park, Dublin, from next Thursday to Sunday, and drinks to match your barbecue flavours will be provided by Neighbourhood Wines, Trouble Brewing, Wicklow Wolf, Hope, Carlow Brewing, Dot Brew, and many more.

Wine Under €20

Pikes ‘Hills & Valleys’ Riesling 2022, Clare Valley, Australia — €18

Stockists: Grape & Bean Portlaoise; James Nicholson Wines Crossgar - jnwine.com

I haven’t featured a Clare Valley Riesling in a while but I couldn’t omit this old favourite.

Candied apple and lime aromas mixed with washed stones and citrus — fuller and rounder on the palate than expected with sweet-tart apple flavours, a pleasing fruit-focused roundness balanced by pristine acidity. Delicious.

AA Badenhorst Secateurs Red 2021, Swartland, South Africa — €17-€18

Stockists: Carry Out The Reeks Killarney; The Oarsman; Baggot Street Wines; James Nicholson Wines Crossgar - jnwine.com

From uber fashionable Swartland this is a peppery-spicy-juicy blend of Shiraz, Grenache, and Cinsault.

Generous and supple on the attack, darker fruits come through on the mid-palate with a touch of chocolate, and dark berry fruits dominate the finish with spice and structure balancing out the finish.

Château Pesquié Chardonnay 2020, Ventoux, France — €16

Stockists: James Nicholson Wines Crossgar - jnwine.com

Chardonnay is en vogue again in case you haven’t heard, and no wonder when it goes so well with food. Melon and tropical fruit aromas, fleshy pears, and soft ripe fruits are quickly balanced by citrus acidity and apple skin tautness.

Rounded, complex, and pleasurable, this will match everything from fish to pork to pasta.

Wine Over €20

Château du Hurreau Saumur Champigny ‘Tuffe’ 2020, Loire — €23

Stockists: MacCurtain Wine Cellar; Wicklow Wine Co; theAllotment.ie; James Nicholson Wines Crossgar — jnwine.com

From one of the Loire Valley’s best producers and made from 100% Cabernet Franc near the pretty village of Saumur.

Cherry fruit aromas with a touch of graphite and blackcurrant leaf — flavours of pomegranate and wild strawberry, supple and fruity with a balancing lively tartness and a dried berry finish.

Massaya Le Colombier 2020, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon — €23

Stockists: Matsons; Blackrock Cellars; Pete’s Provisions; James Nicholson Crossgar — jnwine.com

Made by the Ghosn family in Lebanon in partnership with Vieux Telegraph in Châteauneuf and Dominque Hebrad from St. Emilion.

A blend of Cinsault and Grenache with a touch of Syrah and Tempranillo — savoury and layered with mature fruits and garrigue herb aromas, ripe berry fruit flavours, supple, juicy and pleasing.

Love by Léoube Rosé 2022, Côtes de Provence, France — €23-€24

Stockists: On The Grapevine; Cavistons; James Nicholson.

I tasted this in Nicholsons and then a week later at the EuroToques Food awards where it was a surprisingly good match for Sham Hanifa’s Goat Rendang.

A blend of Grenache & Cinsault with floral (violet?) aromas, red fruits and citrus — pink grapefruit and raspberry fruit flavours and a crisp tangy finish.

Wine of the Week

Killahora Rare Apple Ice Wine, 10.5% ABV, 375ml — €27-€28

Stockists: Bradleys; JJ O’Driscolls; Matsons; Ardkeen; Corkscrew; Martins; Celtic Whiskey Shop; Independents; KillahoraOrchards.ie I’ve mentioned this before but I don’t think I’ve given a full slot. Recent winner of a prestigious award from the Euro-Toques Chefs organisation, many of whom use it in sauces and sell it in their restaurants. Killahora was in good company, with other winners including Wildwood Balsamics and Skeaghanore Duck.

Made from rare varieties of bitter-sweet apples mostly grown on the south-facing slopes of the Killahora Orchards in Cork.

The must from pressed frozen apples is fermented for 12 months and produces an intensely rich wine with floral scents and honeyed sweet fruit flavours (strawberry, baked apple, candied angelica). Serve with fruit desserts, cheese or pâté.