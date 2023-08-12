Restaurant review: Dublin's AA Caribbean is good food, made with love and passion

- AA Caribbean
- Bow Lane Social, 17 Aungier Street, Dublin 2, D02 XF38
- Tel: 014789489
- Instagram: @AACaribbeanDublin
- The Tab: A delicious dinner for two including a large shared main and several small plates, two desserts, cocktails, beers and wine cost €151
In preparing to write this review of the joyous Trinidadian food of Eamon de Freitas, I found myself re-reading sections of C.L.R. James’s beautiful memoir.
James grew up in Trinidad and his book is supposed to be about Cricket (it is frequently called ‘the best book about cricket’), but it is mostly about life.
- Food: 8.5/10
- Drinks: 8/10
- Service: 8/10
- Ambiance: 8/10
- Value: 8/10
- In a Sentence: Joyous and supremely tasty Caribbean food that needs to be experienced.