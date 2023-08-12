Restaurant review: Dublin's AA Caribbean is good food, made with love and passion

"A nation’s food can tell us so much about a place, and what makes me love Eamon’s food is how strange yet familiar it is..."
Restaurant review: Dublin's AA Caribbean is good food, made with love and passion

Eamon de Freitas' Trinidadian food is joyous. 

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Leslie Williams

  • AA Caribbean
  • Bow Lane Social, 17 Aungier Street, Dublin 2, D02 XF38
  • Tel: 014789489
  • Instagram: @AACaribbeanDublin
  • The Tab: A delicious dinner for two including a large shared main and several small plates, two desserts, cocktails, beers and wine cost €151

In preparing to write this review of the joyous Trinidadian food of Eamon de Freitas, I found myself re-reading sections of C.L.R. James’s beautiful memoir Beyond A Boundary

James grew up in Trinidad and his book is supposed to be about Cricket (it is frequently called ‘the best book about cricket’), but it is mostly about life.

A nation’s sport and a nation’s food can tell us so much about a place, and what makes me love Eamon’s food is how strange yet familiar it is given its diverse list of Caribbean and Irish ingredients mixed with African, Indian, European and Amerindian influences.

Eamon was born in Trinidad to an Irish Mam and a Trinidadian Dad – she got to choose the names (his brothers are Colm and Killian). 

His first venture was ‘The Window’ selling beef patties and jerk chicken to his neighbours during covid and in April 2022 he created the AA Caribbean food truck (AA stands for Auntie Ann, his Mam’s name), which was conveniently parked near my house for a while. 

This summer he has been located in Bow Lane Social on Dublin’s Aungier Street but this residency will likely finish at the end of the summer so best to follow his Instagram @AACaribbeanDublin.

Bow Lane’s menu is split into small plates (‘Cutters’) and large ones and to stop me ordering the whole menu I asked Eamon to pick out some dishes for myself and the Physicist.

The BBQ grilled prawns were spanking fresh, sweet and spicy. 
The BBQ grilled prawns were spanking fresh, sweet and spicy. 

‘Pepper Shrimp’ (€12.50) was BBQ grilled prawns rubbed with garlic, ginger, sesame oil and chilli – spanking fresh, sweet and spicy, and so good we ordered two portions (next time I’m ordering the €25 ‘Bottomless Shrimp’ – all you can eat in an hour).

Next the ‘Beef Patty’ (or Jamaican Patty) – not a burger but a yeast-risen pastry pocket filled with utterly delicious minced spiced beef. Eamon’s are supremely crisp with a fiery, beefy, umami, spicy concoction inside – order two. 

Later you should Google “Jamaican Patty Documentary” about the time Canadian food inspectors caused a diplomatic incident over this wondrous food.

The pastry for the Beef Patty is also used for the ‘Coco-Curry Chana’ Aloo Pie (€11), the crispy light dough filled with perfect nutty, creamy chickpea curry – there is also a prawn version. 

Curry Crab Dumplings (€14) were doughy soft boiled dumplings filled with an Irish Crab ‘Gundy’ (paste) and served with a tangy lightly spiced curry sauce made from roasted prawn shell stock with ginger and coconut.

Pholourie with apple chutney
Pholourie with apple chutney

After some of this chilli heat you need some Pholourie (€6) on the side – split peas fritters/doughnuts served with a sweet green apple anchar chutney – the rich sweet-spiced chutney taking these simple fritters and making them transcendent.

Jerk Chicken Leg (€17) is ‘the working man’s dinner’ Eamon told us and we struggled to finish the generous portion. 

Tender lightly spiced chicken, crisp Coleslaw, nutty fried Plantain and grilled pineapples – pineapple is served with every dish in Trinidad – and of course Rice and Beans, the staple food of all the cool parts of the Americas, from Brazil to New Orleans.

The Pina Colada ice-cream sando
The Pina Colada ice-cream sando

For drinks, there is “Bottomless Frozen Margarita (to go with your “Bottomless Shrimp”) but we wimped out given that it was only 6pm. 

Instead, I had “Aaaamon’s Rum Punch” (€12.50) nicely balanced between sweet, sour and fruit flavours, while the Physicist’s “Tequila Me Softly” (€12.50) was a sort of jazzed Margarita with added spiced mango for a pleasing chilli kick.

The beer list is disappointingly conventional but pints of Lagunitas (€7.40) helped calm our palates pleasantly enough. The wine list is short but fairly priced starting at €28 – my glass of Ramon Bilbao Rioja for €9.50 (bottle price: €37) was as good as ever.

For dessert, my Peanut Ice-Cream (€5) tasted of fresh lightly roasted peanuts and was pleasingly creamy while the Pina Colada Ice-Cream Sando (€7.50) turned out to be ice-cream in patty pastry but with a pleasing tropical citrus cut.

I can’t recommend AA Caribbean enough, food made with passion and skill but also with love, a lot of love.

The Verdict:

  • Food: 8.5/10
  • Drinks: 8/10
  • Service: 8/10
  • Ambiance: 8/10
  • Value: 8/10
  • In a Sentence: Joyous and supremely tasty Caribbean food that needs to be experienced.

Read More

Restaurant review: Everybody needs good Neighbours — Naas is lucky to have this place

More in this section

Expert tips on how to save money in the kitchen and three budget-friendly dinner recipes Expert tips on how to save money in the kitchen and three budget-friendly dinner recipes
A shopping cart by a store shelf in a supermarket Better than branded: Share your favourite own-brand supermarket product here
Cork on a Fork Festival: Celebrating the best of Cork's food scene Cork on a Fork Festival: Celebrating the best of Cork's food scene
#Unwind
<p>Research shows that people with higher levels of vitamin K were less likely to have serious problems like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Picture: Alamy/PA. </p>

Here's how to get more lung-saving vitamin K in your diet

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd