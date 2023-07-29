The Menu: All Together Now as the Grub Circus comes to Waterford

Grub Circus rolls into town

It’s that time of year once more when The Menu heads east to wonderful Waterford, in particular, the gorgeous Curraghmore Estate, in Portlaw, where he will host yet another outing of his Grub Circus travelling food roadshow (August 5/6) at the All Together Now Music Festival (August 4-6), featuring an action-packed programme of food-related frolics and bonanza of beverages, with some of the top names in the Irish food world strutting their stuff on stage, in a two-day extravaganza of events, demos, cooking competitions, tastings, workshops, debates, and, at times, sheer anarchy - including producers, growers, makers, distillers, food writers, and, of course, chefs, with eight Michelin stars between them, including Jordan Bailey (formerly Aimsir), Damien Grey (Liath), Kevin Thornton, Jess Murphy (Kai), Kwanghi Chan (Bites by Kwanghi), Aishling Moore (Goldie), Rory O’Connell, Darina Allen, Denis Cotter (Paradiso), Enda McEvoy (formerly Loam, Éan Cafe Galway), Paul Flynn (The Tannery), and David Bradshaw (Frank’s).

Sally Barnes' The Keep

Dining at The Keep

One of the most exclusive ongoing dining events of the summer is to be found at Woodcock Smokery, where legendary seafood smoker Sally Barnes has joined forces with Breton chef Nolwen Milot for a Woodcock/West Cork tasting menu, to be served up in the rustic and ravishing surrounds of The Keep, Sally’s class-cum-dining space, which is sited near a 4,000-year-old ring fort and has views across West Cork to the mountains around Killarney.

Nolwen, who previously featured in this column for his superb caramel sauce, often served in tandem with excellent crepes from his erstwhile mobile creperie in West Cork, presents a dandy little menu, a recent one featuring: hot smoked tuna rillettes and cold smoked tuna tartare; acidulated smoked haddock carpaccio with buckwheat blini and smoked wild salmon butter; West Cork cheeses and house pickles; and a loganberry and wild rose parfait.

At €75 a head, this comes with a complimentary bottle of organic bubbles and you can bring a bottle of your own if you wish.

Opening hours: 5pm-7pm, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Booking essential.

woodcocksmokery.com/shop-masterclasses/tastings

Aronia berry juice.

Today’s special

Another purchase from Organico on The Menu’s recent trip to Bantry was a bottle of Dr Steve Collins’ PhyterBerry Aronia Berry Juice Organic, a pure and natural cold pressed organic juice made from aronia berries, grown on DerryDuff Farm, his organic farm high in the mountains beyond Ballylickey.

Dr Steve is a remarkable man whom The Menu has written about extensively in the past and who spent over two decades in all parts of Africa not only working at the frontline of famine relief but producing nutritional research to form the basis of a UN programme that has, by now, estimated to have saved millions of lives.

But his ‘other life’ in West Cork has seen him and partner Claire and their three children create an idyllic organic West Cork hideaway where they raise Dexter cattle and grow superb blueberries, some of the finest The Menu has ever tasted and illustrating the untapped potential of West Cork’s micro-climate to make it a horticultural centre.

More recently, Steve began growing aronia berries which have all the potential to become recognised as a true superfood due to their exceptionally high polyphenol content, the highest of any plant or vegetable. Polyphenols contribute to metabolic health through their ability to act as

antioxidants, detoxify free radicals and block inflammation and also have a positive impact on the microbiota.

Aronia (or chokeberry) is indigenous to North America and a member of the rose family and a traditional medicinal food for the native American Indians. As they grow on a comparatively small scale, to make the berries profitable, they have developed a range of added value aronia products, including several different organic aronia juices, as well as powders and capsules, and are currently undertaking research with Teagasc, Limerick Institute of Technology, and UCC to develop further organic aronia products and test their efficacy.

Sales have already reached a point where Steve has had to recently supplement his crop with berries imported from a family farm in Poland but is actively seeking other farmers in the West Cork region who might be interested in growing this new and innovative crop which is very convenient to harvest as all berries, robust and thick-skinned, ripen at the same time, making it suitable for mechanical harvesting.

The plants form deep roots, require scant fertilisation, and grow well in a wide range of soil acidity levels, tolerate drought and even some water logging. They are hardy, wind resistant, and highly disease resistant thanks to those polyphenols, and, in fact, need very little care once in the ground.

Organic aronia plants are available to purchase from Derry Duff — a stunning location, with exquisite views over Bantry Bay and West Cork, well worth a visit — for domestic growing and Steve can source large quantities of bare-rooted plants for anyone interested in a commercial

enterprise and can arrange to purchase all crops through Phyterberry.

In fact, last year’s crop, in 2022, was so successful thanks to some superb weather, that this season’s PhyterBerry Aronia Berry Juice Organic was diluted with Irish spring water to bring down the sorbitol and sugar content, and it was mainly sorbitol, which does not increase the glycaemic load.

To be honest, The Menu did purchase primarily for the health benefits (recommended dose is 50-100ml a day) but he was equally interested in the taste profile.

While it carries familiar dark berry notes — blueberry, blackcurrant, redcurrant — it doesn’t have the same ‘high’ fruitiness, instead offering a compelling, sour, even smokey tannic depth, which blended well with a glass of chilled, premium sparkling mineral water, and would undoubtedly make for a very interesting addition to a variety of cocktails, although at the time, The Menu was still very much in ‘body-is-a-temple’ mode and couldn’t contemplate any alcoholic additions but … give him time.