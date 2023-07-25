Two Cork producers recognised at prestigious Euro-Toques Food Awards

Two Cork producers have been recognised at this year’s prestigious Euro-Toques Food Awards as among the country’s best.

The 2023 Euro-Toques Food Awards took place at Dunbrody Country House Hotel on Monday with six awards presented to some of Ireland’s most exciting producers under the categories of land, water, farm, dairy and artisan produce and craft.

At this year's award ceremony, Skeaghanore West Cork Farm was recognised under the farm category for their Pekin Duck and contribution to preserving the traditional and ethical way of rearing animals. Meanwhile, fellow Cork producer Killahora Orchards in East Cork were awarded for their Rare Apple Ice Wine and their contribution to championing the artisan production of Irish craft drinks using apples.

Under the water category, it was Kelly Mussels who were awarded the prize for their contribution to regenerative aquaculture in Ireland while Mayo-based Velvet Cloud were the winners for their outstanding Sheep Milk Yogurt and contribution to championing Ireland’s dairy bounty.

(L-R from back) Winners of the Euro-Toques Ireland Food Awards, Aisling Flanagan of Velvet Cloud; chef Kevin Dundon; Helena Hickey of Skeaghanore West Cork Farm; Diarmuid Kelly of Kelly Mussels, Fionntan Gogarty of Wildwood Balsamic Vinegars; Barry Walsh of Killahora Orchards; Noel Leahy of Sliabh Aughty Honey -Winner. Picture: Kirsty Lyons

Under the craft category, Wildwood Balsamics in Mayo were presented with an award for their Wild Aged Vinegars and Sliabh Aughty Honey received the prize for their Raw Honeys and contribution to the protection of Irish heritage and biodiversity as part of the land category.

Established in 1996, the concept for the Euro-Toques Food Awards originally came from Myrtle Allen. The awards are held each year as a celebration of the very best food being produced in Ireland.

This year’s ceremony was followed by a garden feast with 100 chefs and producers including the 2023 winners, nominees and Euro-Toques members.

The 2023 Euro-Toques Food Awards were introduced by renowned Irish chef Kevin Dundon and food writer and author Caroline Hennessy.