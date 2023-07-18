Summer salad recipe: How to make Derval O'Rourke's chicken and butternut squash salad

This delicious and nutritious salad includes quinoa, butternut squash, chickpeas and chicken 
Summer salad recipe: How to make Derval O'Rourke's chicken and butternut squash salad

This salad serves four.

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 08:11
Maeve Lee

Chicken & Butternut Squash Salad

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

A delicious and nutritious salad recipe!

Chicken & Butternut Squash Salad

Servings

4

Preparation Time

35 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • quinoa

  • 60g butternut squash, peeled and cut into chunks

  • 100g chicken breast fillet, sliced

  • 40g tinned chickpeas drained and rinsed

  • 4 spring onions, thinly sliced

  • Handful fresh coriander, roughly chopped

  • 1 lime, juiced

  • Zest of half lime

  • 8 cherry tomatoes, quartered, to garnish

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

  • For the seasoning:

  • 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

  • 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 1/4 tsp ground cumin

  • 1/4 tsp ground coriander

  • 1/4 tsp smoked paprika

  • 1 tsp sea salt

  • Half garlic clove, crushed

  • Juice of half a lime

Method

  1. Mix the ingredients for the Moroccan seasoning in a small bowl.

  2. Place the quinoa and 160ml water in a saucepan over a high heat and bring to the boil, stirring occasionally.

  3. Cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 10-12 minutes until the liquid is absorbed and the quinoa is tender.

  4. Set aside to cool. Place the butternut squash in a bowl with a teaspoon of Moroccan seasoning and toss.

  5. Heat the olive oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat.

  6. Add the butternut squash and cook for 3-4 minutes or until all sides are lightly browned, turning occasionally.

  7. Add the chicken and cook for 3-4 minutes until cooked through. Set aside to cool.

  8. To serve, place the butternut squash, chicken, quinoa, chickpeas, pepper, coriander, lemon juice and zest in a serving bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Toss gently to combine.

Read More

Midweek Meals: Five recipes for the whole family ready in 45 minutes or less

More in this section

Seven places offering the best breakfast rolls in Cork and Munster — as chosen by you S Seven places offering the best breakfast rolls in Cork and Munster — as chosen by you
Summer salad recipe: How to make Rachel Graham's 'Lit from Within' chicken salad Summer salad recipe: How to make Rachel Graham's 'Lit from Within' chicken salad
Midweek Meals: Five comforting dinner recipes perfect for a rainy day Midweek Meals: Five comforting dinner recipes perfect for a rainy day
saladsalad recipesummer saladPerson: Derval O'Rourke
Summer salad recipe: How to make Derval O'Rourke's chicken and butternut squash salad

Midweek Meals: Five recipes for the whole family ready in 45 minutes or less

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd