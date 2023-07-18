Summer salad recipe: How to make Derval O'Rourke's chicken and butternut squash salad

Method

Mix the ingredients for the Moroccan seasoning in a small bowl.

Place the quinoa and 160ml water in a saucepan over a high heat and bring to the boil, stirring occasionally.

Cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 10-12 minutes until the liquid is absorbed and the quinoa is tender.

Set aside to cool. Place the butternut squash in a bowl with a teaspoon of Moroccan seasoning and toss.

Heat the olive oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat.

Add the butternut squash and cook for 3-4 minutes or until all sides are lightly browned, turning occasionally.

Add the chicken and cook for 3-4 minutes until cooked through. Set aside to cool.