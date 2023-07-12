Seven places offering the best breakfast rolls in Munster — as chosen by you

Big Breakfast Roll

Blackpool, Cork City

One local eatery mentioned multiple times is Big Breakfast Roll in Cork’s northside. Nicola O’Keeffe says there is always a plentiful supply of fresh fillings even into the afternoon. “Every time food is just made so it’s always fresh and hot,” she notes. “Always has selection up until 2pm -- any other shop the food is hit or miss and when they run out of food they stop cooking more.”

Dylan Cullinane said it is one of the best-value breakfast rolls available. “They serve the rolls fresh and hot, it’s fairly priced and the fillings are perfect. Very hard to beat if you beat the queue,” he says. Daniel Murphy agrees: “Best values for money and it’s full to the brim.”

Fitzpatrick’s Foodstore

Glounthane, Co Cork

A popular spot for breakfast roll consumers is Fitzpatrick’s Foodstore, where shoppers like Mark Foley say they offer “big rolls cooked to order”. The fresh ingredients also appeal to Conor, who likes that “rolls are made to order, literally cooked there while you wait”.

He adds: “No sorry excuse for sausages laying under a heat lamp for the day. Actual real sausages, pudding, bacon, etc. Not the manky generic stuff.”

Whelton’s Centra

Denroches Cross, Cork City

Near the Lough, many people recommend Whelton’s Centra for a delicious breakfast roll as well as wonderful service.

"Food is delicious, it’s a well-kept deli: very clean and the staff can’t do enough for you,” says Annette Carroll.

Carol Cadogan says they have the “nicest staff” offering up “fabulous fresh rolls filled with all my breakfast favourites” and Tim Madden agrees: “Fresh crusty rolls, quality sausages and pudding made with love and experienced staff that know what they’re doing.”

Gala

Ovens, Co Cork

“Simply the best,” is how Tim O’Sullivan describes the breakfast rolls being made in Gala in Ovens, and many agree. Cal McCarthy is impressed by their "full selection, fresh rolls, fresh contents”.

Meanwhile, Batt Young says the Ovens shop has great rolls and great staff.

“Always fresh and perfectly cooked. Delicious taste and the friendliest staff anywhere,” he said.

Elsewhere in Munster

Outside the Rebel County, our readers were keen to recommend a few breakfast rolls available around Munster.

Eleanor O’Connor says Walsh's Daybreak/Texaco in Lemybrien, Co Waterford makes “unbelievable fresh crusty rolls with the best breakfast fillings.”

In Co Kerry, Brian Griffin rates Oakland’s Daybreak in Tralee, in particular their soft rolls: “They use different rolls, softer than regular rolls from other shops. Always ready and go from hot deli.”

And in Co Tipperary, Town House Deli in Clonmel gets a mention for its “incredible” breakfast rolls. “It’s unreal,” says James G. “The roll is always soft and fresh. Rashers, eggs, sausages, puddings all melt into the butter and ketchup. It’s incredible, lads. Ye got to try it.”