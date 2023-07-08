A breath of fresh air: The best outdoor food and drink options in Munster

We've been doing this now for more than a few years, our annual lists of the top hospitality spaces with good outdoor facilities in which to put on the bib and tucker or raise a glass of something tall and chilled, and very popular they are each year, most especially when we hit a run of good weather as we were treated to in June.

Back when we first started doing these series, the rules of engagement where pretty clear: one list of good outdoor dining spaces; and another separate list, the ‘beer garden’ list, of good outdoor drinking spaces, and rarely the twain shall meet.

But Ireland is changing in so many ways, becoming an increasingly diverse and cosmopolitan place, with ever evolving attitudes, habits, behaviours and cultural preferences — and that is just the native Irish, ever before you begin to contemplate the influence and impact of the new Irish, from elsewhere around the globe, now settling here and also making Ireland their home — and hospitality makes for a remarkably accurate bellwether for that change.

The change in hospitality is not driven by the preferences of different ethnic cultures but rather by generational change.

My first born’s generation of millennials are more conscious of the need to care for their physical and mental health and wellbeing and so they drink less, eat more.

They are still very much capable of tying one on when a good blowout is called for, able to go out on the lash in a manner that has always been regarded as quintessentially Irish, for better or worse, but they don’t need to do it each weekend, all weekend, as was once the fashion and in fact they are more than capable of going out and not drinking at all.

And, truth be told, it is a most welcome development for our traditional model of ‘drink-only’ bar the occasional bag of Taytos or a ‘toasted sandwich’ cooked in plastic wrapping, was an old school culture that greatly facilitated the darker side of Irish drinking habits, specifically when it came to addictive behaviours, and it is only a good thing that these days we’re all about more food, less drink, and I for one have been very happy to learn from my ‘youngers’.

Equally, as this younger generation regard food as being of near equal importance on a night out, so most smart-thinking pubs are now re-orienting their offering to also include food, some doing it so well that you become hard-pressed to tell whether you are eating in a ‘pub’ or drinking in a ‘restaurant’.

Probably the only way to decide ultimately is to work out whether you will be allowed to rock up and only drink if you are eating and our list below includes only a small selection of establishments where al fresco imbibing is the only option on offer.

Anyway, who cares, we say, as long as it’s good and therefore we present our first blended list, combining the two into one, wonderful establishments in Cork and Munster to relish in balmy weather, great places in which to kick back in the sunshine and nibble on something delicious while sipping on something long, cold and most exquisite.

Putting on the Ritz

When you fancy a bit of al fresco glam, a venue and menu that calls for a bit more effort than vest, cut-off jeans and flip-flops, this selection comprises some of the best spots in Cork to eat and drink well in extremely salubrious surroundings.

It also includes a number of hotels as many citizens can be surprisingly ignorant of hotels in their own hometowns. After all, most of us go to hotels when we are too far from our own beds and need somewhere to bunk down for the night and that’s rarely the case when you’re at home.

Very often a first proper encounter with a local hotel comes when a body is called on to attend some familial event or celebration, such as weddings, christenings, post-funeral dinners, so there are still plenty of Leesiders out there yet to discover some of the wonderful makeovers that have taken place in hotels in Cork, in particular, those offering very splendid al fresco options for wining and dining.

The River Lee Hotel

The makeover of the old ‘Jury’s Hotel’ includes a gorgeous riverside covered terrace that functions all year round, heated and enclosed in winter and open to the elements during good weather, with a decent food menu and some cracking cocktails in a beautiful indoor ‘garden’ created by the very talented Sharon Fox.

€1 from each cocktail goes to the Green Spaces for Health Togher Community Garden project.

The Montenotte

If they served nothing more than slurry in the glass then we’d still be hard-pressed to bypass what is probably the best hospitality view in Cork, from the gorgeous terrace of this hotel high on the north of the city, looking down to its own beautiful Victorian gardens, to the railway station below, the River Lee, the city and beyond. But, in fact, they have a cracking cocktail list and a full restaurant behind the terrace.

A mesmerisingly beautiful place to while away an hour or two over a good Negroni.

The manor on Liss Ard Estate

Liss Ard Estate

The new owners are transforming what was a sleeping giant of West Cork hospitality, finally unleashing all its long-underused potential, and that includes bringing their guests out into some of the finest gardens in West Cork and serving them very good food, from their own walled gardens and the regional produce from the locality.

The Sea Terrace at Dunmore House

One of the best little hotels in Ireland, this West Cork treasure sports great menus of both fine dining and more casual fare, good wine lists, organic gardens, a wild flower garden, hammocks, swings and a splendid terrace from which to look out over Clonakilty bay.

Greene’s Restaurant and Cask

Snaffle a table by the waterfall for one of the most romantic al fresco dining destinations in the heart of the city and enjoy great food from chef Veronica Ozores.

Dede at the Customs House Baltimore, West Cork

Maria Archer and Chef Ahmet Dede are now serving up some of the very best food to be found on the island of Ireland but the grace note for this writer is when you get to eat it outside in the enclosed courtyard to the rear, whether on a glorious evening in high summer or wrapped in sheepskin rugs and sitting close to the wood-fired stove during colder months.

Glorious Green

If stunning scenery and gorgeous greenery is your thing, then the location of these fine establishments will make your wining and dining all the sweeter.

Camus Farm Field Kitchen

Set in 30 acres of hills west of Clonakilty, Camus Farm takes a bit of unrooting but once you do, the hardest thing after that is leaving.

A gorgeous location, superbly renovated premises now housing a stylish dining operation, both indoors and out, and with Bob Cairns and Simon Kershaw in the kitchen turning out some of the most tasty and original food in the county.

Two Green Shoots

This boutique hospitality operation in Glengarriff, offers both accommodation and dining opportunities in an exquisite extended garden setting, with al fresco dining under a bell tent in the woods.

The Keep at Woodcock Smokery, Castletownshend

This very splendid handcrafted wooden structure with views across West Cork as far as the mountains around Killarney is one of the most unique and singular hospitality venues in Ireland, where Sally Barnes teaches her craft of wild fish smoking and hosts cracking and varied restaurant and dining pop-ups, the premium ticket each year being her own Wild Salmon dinner.

Arundel’s by the Pier

With some great food and drink by the Moloney brothers, Tom (chef) and Michael (front of house) in a wonderful little roadside tavern in Ahakista, on Sheep’s Head, they leave the heavy scenic lifting to Gaia/The Great Creator/The Big Bang or whatever you’re having yourself for one of the most stunning slices of scenery to be found on the doorstep of any Irish hospitality establishment, and a pint and a bowl of mussels in the grassy space across the road which runs down to the sea is one of the great pleasures of Irish wining and dining.

O’Sullivan’s Crookhaven, West Cork

At the end of a cul-de-sac on Mizen Head in the little fishing village of Crookhaven, lies an opportunity to relish a pint and an open crab sandwich in O’Sullivan’s, alongside the harbour, a time-honoured tradition. Even overly-frequent ‘misty’ West Cork summer days, can’t spoil the experience and the cocooning welcome.

Tin Pub, Ahakista, Sheep’s Head, West Cork

This single-story corrugated iron ‘shack’ could be a cantina in Mexico, if Mexico were ever to become as wet and green. The interior is equally ‘pared back’, the pint of stout is truly sumptuous but it is only when slip out the back door that you encounter the superb Victorian gardens planted in the 19th century, sloping down to water’s edge of glorious Dunmanus Bay.

Cotter’s Bar, Cape Clear, Co Cork

The pub itself is set in an old two story country house and with very little in the way of embellishment, particularly the rather bald ‘beer garden’ outside but the view was crafted by Mother Nature when she was having one of her particularly inspired days, with a magnificent vista of Cape’s beautiful harbour and the wild Atlantic. Anyway, Cotter’s on a good day always generates an atmosphere to outshine any amount of decorative trinkets.

Inchedoney Lodge & Spa Hotel

A fine perch from which to watch the comings and goings over Inchedoney beach or to take your ease after a swim or a tramp along the sands.

Good Day Deli, nestled in the gardens of Nano Nagle Place, Douglas Street, Cork. Pictured are proprietors Clare Condon and Kristen Makirere. Pic: Larry Cummins

Urban escapes

For when you don’t want to have to travel, just walk on down to the town and slip in off the main drag to these little urban sanctuaries and switch off from the hustle and bustle for a few blissful hours.

Good Day Deli

In many ways, GDD is the poster child for outdoor dining in Cork, a delightful glass dining space, in the oasis that is the gardens of the Nano Nagle Centre in the heart of the south city, serving up some equally empathic food, delicious fare, scoring high on local, seasonal and truly sustainable.

Myo Cafe

Ok, Myo isn’t a ‘hidden sanctuary’, as it is very much out in the open but the little café with a big heart on Cork’s ‘left bank’, Pope’s Quay, by the River Lee, with riverside tables including handcarved stone chess tables, is a wonderful place to eat tasty food, drink coffee or even a beer or wine, and watch the world — and the river — go by.

Sage, Midleton

A great, great space in the heart of Midleton with a truly superb food and drink offering makes this one of the best outdoor spaces around, even more so because the sheltered ‘barn’ area means it can survive all manner of climactic vagaries of the typical Irish summer.

Castle Cafe, Castle Road, Blackrock

Housed in the courtyard of what is one of the most iconic symbols of Cork, the outdoor dining space of Blackrock Castle Café on a fine day is a glorious place in which to eat and drink.

Market Lane Group, Oliver Plunkett St

Market Lane Group, Oliver Plunkett St

One of the most progressive restaurant groups in the city, ever-popular Market Lane mothership and fleet have really shown to the street with sublimely outfitted dining setups (also spreading onto Beasley St and Orso, on Pembroke St).

Knocking back a cold one

CORK

Franciscan Well Brewery & Pompeii Pizza, North Mall, Cork

Beer and pizza. Do you really need much more than that? Especially when the beer is premium craft beer and the pizza is some of the very best around from Pompeii Pizza cooked up in the Munich-style ‘beer garden’ to the rear of Cork’s original brew pub.

Coughlan’s, Douglas St

One of Cork’s great ‘old man’ pubs was successfully transformed into a splendid live music venue while holding on to its wonderful character, the partially covered beer garden is a year round pleasure, a charming space that is quite delightful on hot summer nights.

Tom Barry’s, Barrack St

Tom Barry’s, Barrack St

One of the original and best, a lovely space in summer sunshine, with a woodfired pizza oven right in the middle of the garden, turning out great pizzas, you barely have to stray from your bench to have the perfect day.

Clancy’s Rooftop Bar

A historical old boozer in the heart of the city with a food offering from breakfast to 9pm, including in house pizza, a wonderful rooftop space seals the deal, a perfect spot to sip something from the extensive cocktail list while peering across the rooftops.

Fionbarra’s, Douglas St

Another city centre location with a long history of hosting a great beer garden, in various incarnations over the years in this great old Douglas St institution. Since becoming Fionbarra’s, it has turned into a deservedly popular year-round drinking space, with the in-house pizza oven supplying the vittles.

SoHo Garden Terrace

SoHo is fully equipped with all the usual components for a convivial afternoon in the sun — beers, beverages, cocktails and a tidy little menu — but their location is sublime, on one of the highest of the old city centre buildings with a fine vista including great views of Triskel Christchurch and the Peace Park alongside.

The Roundy

Not so much a beer garden as a ‘terrace’, The Roundy has been doing this for years, on one of the city’s major confluences, offering a prime spot for a people-watching and a pint.

And the country cousins...

The Blackbird, Ballycotton

In days gone by, this would have made the list as a great pub with one of the best beer gardens around, but the superb fish and chip offering (with much more on the menu) means that eating is every bit as good as drinking.

Levis Corner House

This writer’s favourite pub in the world is one of the few that doesn’t offer a regular food menu but there are more than enough pop-up restaurants throughout the year and annual visits from some of Ireland’s finest food trucks parking to the rear every summer to ensure that there is more than a bit of fine dining to be had here as well.

Monk’s Lane, Timoleague

Located in the heart of the very lovely village of Timoleague, the Monk’s Lane garden is a truly delightful space, beautifully planted and with all manner of cosy corners to pitch up in. A great range of beers, wines and cocktails, and a full menu of fine fare.

O’Mahoney’s Watergrasshill

This third-generation family pub offers two outdoor spaces: a splendid open courtyard; and, the more petite Granny’s Garden, sheltered and non-smoking, decorated with art and wonderful planting.

Great craft beers and wines and mixologist John Coleman turns out superb cocktails, all capped by the ever superb restaurant menu. Regular live music and entertainment, indoors and outside.

Angler’s Rest

An old favourite for Cork city folk ‘heading to the country’, trotting out to the ‘Anglers’ for a spot of rural relaxation just minutes from town, now entirely renovated and refurbished by new owners, The Angler’s has an extraordinarily sophisticated outdoor space including cooking facilities and pizza oven that enables it to withstand the entire four seasons of the Irish summer.

Harley Streat open-air dining and drinking in Cork

Street Life

With 17 streets and plazas entirely pedestrianised and more to come, Cork’s potential is limitless. Prince’s St was first out of the blocks but the rest of the city has taken its lead and responded in kind.

Check out Prince’s St (including Nash 19), Oliver Plunkett St, The Coal Quay (including 51 Cornmarket and Rising Sons), Caroline St (including Greenwich), Harley St, MacCurtain St (including Nell’s), currently being revolutionised with a complete urban makeover, and Union Quay (El Fenix, Charlies, and L’Atitude 51).

Driftwood Surf Cafe, St Finians Bay, Co Kerry

KERRY

Driftwood Surf Cafe, St Finians Bay, Co Kerry

Opened just prior to the pandemic, this genuinely stunning building in an equally stunning location, on bay’s edge, looking out at the Skelligs — you’d eat the view alone!

Currently delivering a smart, simple menu, evolution involves delivering sustainable local fish, seafood, including bycatch from the charcoal grill.

Dick Mack’s, Dingle, Co Kerry

Even when this writer visited as a child, many decades ago, Dick Mack’s wore the air of an iconic institution, but the more recent addition of the Brewhouse, Taproom and outdoor yard with some very fine food trucks, has taken the party outdoors, a pet-friendly space with plenty of live music and entertainment.

In particular, look out for Cáis in Dingle, when over-plentiful porter requires mopping up with a spot of very fine nosebag, in this case, some killer cheese toasties.

Linnane’s Lobster Bar, Newquay, Co Clare

CLARE

Linnane’s Lobster Bar, Newquay, Co Clare

One of this writer’s most favourite seaside venues, right beside New Quay harbour, in which to while away a sunny afternoon, ideally stretching into a languid summer’s eve and, sure, while you’re at it, let’s make a night of it all together.

Nothing better than sitting on the terrace enjoying a pint of porter until it’s time to order local lobster, finest Riesling and capping your appetite with views across the water to Co Galway.

Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare

The Michelin-starred boutique hotel and restaurant takes to the garden with an upmarket take on al fresco dining including lobster, crab and other seafood.

LIMERICK

1 Pery Square, Pery Square, Limerick

Beautiful Georgian restoration houses this divine hotel overlooking the park but their own walled garden makes for an equally fine outdoor dining venue.

1826 Adare, Adare, Co Limerick

Wade Murphy had been toying with the notion of a more casual approach — covid has convinced him as he now switches to a daily changing blackboard menu with dishes including Korean Fried Friendly Farmer Chicken, Devilled Sexton’s Doonbeg Crab, Confit Skeaghanore Duck & Rice Noodle Salad, and Cod Finger BLT.

Adare Manor

With luxury a byword, even the picnics are sumptuous while those of a more genteel disposition not inclined to recline on the green sward, The Lavender Terrace at the Carriage House serves up a fine casual menu.

The River Terrace at JJ Bowles, Limerick

In a city with some absolutely cracking pubs, and several with lovely river frontage along the mighty Shannon, what is regarded as the city’s oldest boozer, dating back to 1794 in a premises built in the late 1600s, has the very best outdoor setup of all, close enough to the water to hand a pint over the railing to passing river craft.

The covered garden offers ample shelter, ideal for an Irish summer and with big screens and regular BBQs, it makes for an ideal ‘sports venue’ if a trip to nearby Thomond Park or the Gaelic Grounds is a step too far.

TIPPERARY

Mikey Ryan’s, Cashel, Co Tipperary

With picnic benches to the rear of the glass-walled pub and drinks available from the Horse Box Bar, topped up by The Secret Garden, a hidden walled garden BBQ space for up to 30 and then, the piece de resistance, The Glass Well, a glass garden room for private dining groups, holding up to 12.

Cashel Palace Hotel

Finally opened, it has been worth the wait and the gardens of this sumptuously appointed hotel are a superb venue for al fresco wining, dining and general pampering.

WATERFORD

Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore, Ardmore, Co Waterford

Breaking your fast on a summer’s morn overlooking magnificent Ardmore Bay from which you have just emerged, newly invigorated and with a mighty hunger, should be on everyone’s bucket list.

Beach House, Tramore, Co Waterford

Was fast developing a reputation for its superb casual seafood fare in a gorgeously outfitted old building before covid came to town. Its return, first in their lovely little garden, should see that reputation rise ever upwards.

The Moorings, Dungarvan, Co Waterford

In a lovely town flush with equally lovely pubs, it’s an especial pleasure to sup an early evening jorum, perched on a bench outside The Moorings.

While there is also a courtyard bar adjacent to the rear of the pub, it’s hard to beat sitting out front to savour the views of the picture postcard harbour, in this relaxed nautical-themed pub, serving a fine range of Irish craft beer and spirits and a bistro-style menu specialising in local seafood.