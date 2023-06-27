Summer salad recipe: How to make an easy stackable salad that’s perfect for lunch

Ready in just 10 minutes, this layered salad won’t go soggy on your commute to work
Summer salad recipe: How to make an easy stackable salad that’s perfect for lunch

Stackable salads are a wonderful way to get your five a day.

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 08:00

Stackable Salads

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

A handy way to use up loose veg - and a beautiful conversation piece at the lunch table!

Stackable Salads

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Salad

Ingredients

  • For the dressing:

  • 4 tbsp olive oil

  • 2 tbsp vinegar

  • 1/2 tsp honey

  • Salt and pepper

  • For the salad:

  • 100g cooked quinoa, couscous or bulgur wheat

  • 1/2 cabbage, shredded

  • 1 tin sweetcorn

  • 1/2 red onion, shredded

  • 2 vacuum-packed cooked beetroot, chopped

  • 2 tbsp Pumpkin seeds or walnuts

  • Handful spinach or rocket

  • To serve:

  • Feta cheese or air-fried salami

Method

  1. To make the dressing, whisk all ingredients together and store in a small jar.

  2. To assemble the salad, add 1 tbsp of the dressing to the bottom of the jar or container and layer the ingredients starting with the cabbage and finishing with the rocket or spinach. Shake the container before pouring into a bowl or onto a plate and scattering with cheese or cured meat.

  3. Recipe note: To make a creamy dressing, mix four tablespoons of full-fat Greek yoghurt with two tablespoons of lemon juice and half a clove of crushed garlic. Season with salt and pepper and whisk to combine.

Read More

Summer salad recipe: How to make Caitríona Redmond's warm potato salad

More in this section

Colm O'Gorman: How to make a perfect pork and sweet potato coconut curry Colm O'Gorman: How to make a perfect pork and sweet potato coconut curry
Fish and Chips on the beach in Cornwall, UK S These are the top 10 places to get fish and chips in Munster — as chosen by you
Summer salad recipe: How to make Caitríona Redmond's warm potato salad Summer salad recipe: How to make Caitríona Redmond's warm potato salad
<p>These recipes are sure to please the whole family.</p>

Midweek Meals: Five family-friendly dinner recipes to try this week

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd