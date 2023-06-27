Summer salad recipe: How to make an easy stackable salad that’s perfect for lunch

Stackable Salads
A handy way to use up loose veg - and a beautiful conversation piece at the lunch table!
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Salad
Ingredients
For the dressing:
4 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp vinegar
1/2 tsp honey
Salt and pepper
For the salad:
100g cooked quinoa, couscous or bulgur wheat
1/2 cabbage, shredded
1 tin sweetcorn
1/2 red onion, shredded
2 vacuum-packed cooked beetroot, chopped
2 tbsp Pumpkin seeds or walnuts
Handful spinach or rocket
To serve:
Feta cheese or air-fried salami
Method
To make the dressing, whisk all ingredients together and store in a small jar.
To assemble the salad, add 1 tbsp of the dressing to the bottom of the jar or container and layer the ingredients starting with the cabbage and finishing with the rocket or spinach. Shake the container before pouring into a bowl or onto a plate and scattering with cheese or cured meat.
Recipe note: To make a creamy dressing, mix four tablespoons of full-fat Greek yoghurt with two tablespoons of lemon juice and half a clove of crushed garlic. Season with salt and pepper and whisk to combine.