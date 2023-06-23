Colm O'Gorman: Perfect pork and sweet potato coconut curry

Pork and sweet potato coconut curry
Add a little more chicken stock and coconut milk and you will have a soupier dish, a little like a Laska which would be beautiful served over a big bowl of plain noodles.
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 14 mins
Total Time 34 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
450g good quality pork sausages
1 onion
45g fresh ginger
4 cloves garlic
2 red chillies
2 kaffir lime leaves (optional)
1 tsp turmeric powder
500g sweet potato
1 tin full fat coconut milk
1 tbsp fish sauce
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp coconut or brown sugar
1 tbsp smooth peanut butter
300ml chicken stock
200g fine green beans
200g baby corn
Juice of a lime
Handful fresh coriander
Method
Skin the sausages and divide each into four to five bite sized pieces. Dip your hands into a bowl of clean water and then roll each piece into a mini meatball or shape them into small patties.
Heat a large nonstick frying pan over a high heat and add a tablespoon of coconut oil. Reduce the heat to medium when the oil starts to shimmer and add the sausage meatballs. Cook for a few minutes, turning them frequently, until they are browned all over. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Peel the sweet potato and cut it into two-to-three-centimetre sized chunks. Peel and grate the ginger. Peel and thinly slice the onion, and peel and finely chop and the garlic. Wash and finely chop the red chillies, removing the seeds and pith if you want a milder curry, but leaving them in if you like more heat. Add another tablespoon of coconut oil to the same pan that you used to brown the sausage meat, and then add the onions. Cook over a medium heat for two to three minutes until the onions are soft and translucent. Add the ginger, the garlic and the kafir lime leaves if you are using them and stir fry for another minute. Next add the chopped chilli and stir that in.
Now add the sweet potato, the coconut milk, and the ground turmeric. The turmeric adds some nice depth of flavour but also a lovely vibrant colour to the curry, so do not skip it. Add the chicken stock, fish sauce, soy sauce, the coconut or brown sugar and peanut butter to the pan. Stir well to combine everything and bring to a soft boil. Add the browned sausage pieces and stir those in gently. Reduce the heat to bring the pan to a simmer and cover with a lid. Cook for ten minutes until the sweet potato is soft and cooked through.
Trim and wash the green beans and the baby corn. Cut them into three-centimetre-long pieces. Wash and chop a good handful of fresh coriander, leaves and stalks included.
Add the green beans, baby corn, chopped coriander leaves and stalks and the juice of half a lime to the pan. Replace the lid and cook for three more minutes. Taste to check for seasoning and add a little more lime juice or soy sauce if needed. Serve the curry in warm bowls over some plain boiled rice. Finish with some thinly sliced red chilli, a little more coriander, and some crispy fried shallots. Serve immediately.