Colm O'Gorman: Perfect pork and sweet potato coconut curry

I often use good quality pork sausages as the main ingredient in a recipe. They are very good value and given the range of flavours that are available these days, a brilliant base upon which to build a dish. They are great to use instead of ground meat in pasta for example, or as I have here, as the protein in a lovely Southeast Asian-inspired curry.

For this dish, I used some spring onion and black pepper-flavoured sausages from Aldi. You could use just plain pork sausages if you wish, just make sure they are decent quality and have a high meat content, around 80% pork is ideal. Add a teaspoon of ground black pepper to the dish at the same time as you add the turmeric powder in the recipe below if you do use plain sausages, and a few chopped spring onions when adding the green beans and baby corn.