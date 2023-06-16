Colm O'Gorman: A Japanese comfort-food fave - Gyudon, a beef & rice bowl

Steak and onions are a classic combination, used in recipes in many different countries. In Japan, they form the basis of a classic comfort food dish.

Gyudon is a beef rice bowl, consisting of very thinly sliced beef cooked with fried onions in a mildly sweet broth made with soy sauce, mirin, sake, dashi, and fresh grated ginger served over plump cooked sushi rice. It is very quick and easy to make, and absolutely delicious.

There are likely a few new ingredients here for some readers, so I will explain those and then give you some alternatives:

Dashi is a stock made from dried seaweed and bonito fish flakes that is used as the base for many Japanese dishes. It is very simple to prepare and full of savoury flavour. It is made by steeping dried kelp in cold water for a few hours and then bringing that water to the boil before removing the kelp and adding dried bonito flakes. This is then simmered for just 30 seconds, removed from the heat, and allowed to rest for 10 minutes and then strained.

You can buy dashi in powder form, which is a decent alternative and available from most Asian supermarkets. I did a lovely food tour in Tokyo recently and asked our guide about dashi powder. In response, she gave me a very stern look while telling me that making fresh dashi was very easy, and that she makes it fresh every day to use when cooking for her family. Which is fine if you can get hold of dried kelp and bonito flakes, so I think she might forgive me for using the powder back home in Ireland. If you cannot get hold of any, or just want to try this dish without having to buy any specialist ingredients you can also substitute an equal quantity of beef stock for the dashi.

Sake is a Japanese rice wine

and Mirin is a lower alcohol sweetened rice wine. You can substitute sherry or rice wine for the sake and use two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and an extra teaspoon of sugar instead of the mirin.

Do try get hold of sushi rice to serve with your gyudon. It has a quite different texture and taste to long-grain rice such as basmati. The pearls are rounder and plumper, so the cooked rice tastes creamier and is a bit more sticky than regular rice. It is available from most Asian supermarkets and Tesco also stock it.

This dish is usually served with chopped spring onion and toasted sesame seeds scattered over the top, and sometimes finished with the addition of a soft poached egg which is delicious. I also like to add a little chopped red chilli which, while not authentic, adds a little heat and works very well in my view.