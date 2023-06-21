These are the top 10 places to get fish and chips in Munster — as chosen by you

After hundreds of nominations, our readers have chosen their top 10 places for fish and chips across Munster. From food trucks to seaside chippers, we are spoiled for choice across the province. While there are some familiar names in the mix, our number one spot is described by many of our voters as a hidden gem.

10. And Chips

Dungarvan, Co Waterford

The “fresh and tasty” food from And Chips has secured its place in Munster’s top fish and chip spots.

Claire O Donoghue said it is “always fresh and tasty. Proper chunky chips" while Sheila Hickey agrees: “Really fresh crispy fish and chips. Scampi and chips to die for.”

Liagh Miller said And Chips does “possibly the best chips I've ever had. Great menu selection. Great sustainable ethos. Lovely friendly staff. Fab location. And did I mention the chips?"

9. Diamond Rocks

Kilkee Co Clare

For Jackie Frawley, Diamond Rocks has it all: “Beautiful cliff walk to build up the appetite. Sea breeze, smell of the sea, panoramic views and to top it all off fresh fish and chips, one couldn’t ask for more.”

Aine Murphy “highly, highly recommends” the Kilkee spot for fish and chips, saying the fish is “nearly jumping off the plate in front of you it’s so fresh. Caught in the very waters that you look out on and enjoy the view of while you devour your indulgences in the cheeky fish and chips. Freshly cut chips every morning. Often going through multiple bags of potatoes a day just to keep up with the demand. Everything made fresh to order.”

The cooks are “absolutely smashing it” in Davina Wrafter’s eyes. “The food is absolutely delicious. Whoever the chef is absolutely smashes it,” she said.

8. Catch of the Day

Kinsale, Co Cork

The light batter used by food truck Catch of the Day in Kinsale is one of the reasons its patrons return for more.

“So fresh, the batter is thin and not a bit greasy. The kibbling is so delicious, it’s worth the wait time,” said Leigh Cummins. Shane O’Driscoll echoed those sentiments: “The best fish and chips in Cork, flaky fresh fish and the best light batter around.” Finbarr Crean said Catch of the Day is hard to beat for fresh fish.

“Catch of the day at the bridge in Kinsale is hard to beat, the fish is as fresh as you can get. The service is great and it is consistently good every time. Portion size spot on. It’s hard to beat a good fish supper. Yum,” he said.

7. The Fish Box

Dingle, Co Kerry

The Fish Box, Dingle

Just three words sum up Dingle eatery The Fix Box for customer Denise Claffey: “Fresh, crispy, DIVINE.” Brian Lucey was impressed by the Fish Box’s impact on its local area. “For such a young business, this place has made such an impact in Dingle. Food is stylish yet traditional, and service is impeccable,” he said.

The Fish Box elevates traditional fish and chips, Aislinn Cosgrove said. “The food is always top class and fresh. The dishes take classic fish and chips to another level. Staff are always friendly and helpful.”

And John Sullivan describes it as a game-changer. “Fresh fish from their own trawler, all local produce and chips to die for. Crunchy and zesty tartar. These guys have changed the game.”

6. Rosscarbery Traditional Fish and Chips

Rosscarbery, Co Cork

A favourite West Cork spot for many of our readers is in picturesque Rosscarbery, where customers are delighted by “an unbelievable flavour like no other,” according to Christine Fitzgerald.

They’re a great all-rounder too, said customers like Jessica Erridge: “They have fantastic fresh fish and homemade chips and have lovely outdoor seating and great value for money.”

Sinead Minehane said Rosscarbery Traditional Fish and Chips has “the whole package”.

“Decent portion, fresh fish and they can cater for coeliacs as most of their menu is naturally gluten-free. Staff are friendly too so they have the whole package! Love this place,” she said.

5. Shirley’s Fish and Chips

Charlesfort, Kinsale, Co Cork

Fish and chips is a family affair at Shirley’s, and one appreciated by customers. “The fish is straight of her brother's trawler, which makes it so fresh and high quality. And so beautifully cooked in a sublime setting,” Tom Keane said. Norma Foley added: “Fresh fish straight from a family boat. Light and crispy batter and the owner is great craic! Best in Ireland.”

Service with a smile gets a nod too here, with customers like Sheila Waldron appreciating the hospitality. “Freshest Fish with the lightest batter and perfect chips. Throw in some homemade tartare sauce, a magnificent sea view and a smile and a laugh from Shirley herself — winner dinner,” she says.

Patrick O’Donovan says the food, service and the location are “what Irish summers are all about”.

4. Quinlan’s

Co Cork and Co Kerry

Quinlan's

Vickie Mulcair says the best fish and chips she ever had is from Quinlan's and many of our voters agree. “The fish is so so fresh, the menu is varied and there is something for everyone. It stands out in my memory as the best fish and chips I’ve ever had. It’s also a spotlessly clean premises,” she said.

With outlets in Cork and Kerry, Mark O’Leary said it offers “a tantalising fish and chip” across Munster. “Fish is always fresh, never frozen and great hand-cut homemade chips. Mint,” he said.

It is “highly recommended” too by Margaret Glazier-Farmer, who said Quinlan’s has “the best selection of fresh fish beautifully cooked, the chips from real spuds, the slice of lemon, the sauce, the staff, the service and great price.”

3. The Wild Fish

Kinsale, Co Cork

It’s no surprise to many that a food truck would make the top three, as so many high-quality food trucks are now operating across Munster and beyond.

This Kinsale-based food truck is clearly beloved by patrons. Elliot Ager voted for The Wild Fish “because the fish couldn’t be fresher from the boats coming in. And if you don’t want fish they have scampi and lobster too.”

Ross McCarthy has some high praise too. “In my opinion, I think The Wild Fish is the best fish and chips in Kinsale. The fish is mouthwatering and the chips are delicious.”

The magical-sounding staff also gets a shout-out from customers. “Fish is fresh and the chips are banging. The young fella who works there is a wizard behind the fryers too. Lovely service, 10/10,” wrote Corey Griffin.

And as far as praise goes, you can’t get much higher than Arwen O’Donoghue’s: “Nicest fish and chips I’ve ever had, and I don’t even like fish.”

2. The Fish Basket

Long Strand, Castlefreke, Co Cork

Coming in as the highest rate fish and chips in Co Cork is The Fish Basket on Long Strand. This West Cork favourite is a hit for its fresh fish, light batter and tasty menu choices.

Ryan Hoy describes it as “West Cork summer dining at its best,” adding: “Everything about the quality of food, service and setting hits the mark.”

For Anna D, the fish tacos are a must-have. “Love their fish tacos.. the fish literally melts in your mouth!”

While the fish and chips are the main attraction, many readers noted the surroundings too. James O’Brien said: “Chips are beautiful, no skin, no bone in fish and the batter is very light. Plus the view, the view, the view!”

1. Ryan’s Traditional Fish & Chips

Ennis, Co Clare

Ryan's Traditional Fish and Chips, Ennis

Coming out on top among our readers is Ryan’s Traditional Fish & Chips in Ennis. The Co Clare chipper was praised by voters for its quality food, gluten-free batter option, and good prices.

Shauna Enright noted they have “fish is so fresh and they have an amazing combo box which consists of battered cod, calamari and prawns and loads of homemade chips, plus tartar sauce and all for only €14.”

Sam Field said the top spot is even worth travelling from afar for: “I’m from Limerick but I drive to Ennis for my fish and chips. There’s a place there named Ryan’s traditional fish and chips that is unreal. They serve the best fish and chips in the business. They are only open six months. No doubt at all this place will be in the top 3 in Ireland when they get more known. Such a hidden gem.”

Tony Kelly also describes it as a hidden gem. “They have top-class fish and chips. I’d have them as no. 1 in Ireland.”

Liz Forte is among the many voters to point out the gluten-free options on their menu. “They have the best gluten-free fish and chips. It's so hard to get chipper food when you're a coeliac,” she said.

Matt Purcell puts it simply in his recommendation: “It’s not just a fish and chip, it’s a treat.”