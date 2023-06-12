Midweek meals: Five tasty summer recipes to try for dinner this week

From homemade pasta to a light and fluffy soufflé, here are some dishes to tempt you this week
Midweek meals: Five tasty summer recipes to try for dinner this week

These recipes are perfect for summer dining

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 07:56

Grilled summer salad

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

Full of bold ingredients, add this salad to your summer menu

Grilled summer salad

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • 2 medium courgette (one green, one yellow)

  • 1 medium red onion

  • 200g good quality feta

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed

  • good pinch of sea salt

  • 2 tbsp white wine vinegar

  • 120ml extra virgin olive oil

  • freshly ground black pepper

  • handful of basil leaves, torn or shredded

  • good pinch of red pepper or chilli flakes

Method

  1. Cut the courgette into oblong slices and the red onion into 8 wedges. Make a quick marinade by whisking together 100ml of olive oil, two tablespoons of white wine vinegar and the crushed garlic, along with a small pinch of sea salt.

  2. Place a griddle pan on a medium high heat until very hot, add the rest of the olive oil before placing the courgette on the hot griddle and season with salt and pepper. Cook both sides until tender and showing black marks from the grill. Remove from the pan and set aside.

  3. Add the red onion to the hot griddle and cook until tender and slightly charred.

  4. Arrange the grilled courgette and red onion on a serving platter, crumble the feta over and drizzle with the marinade. Sprinkle the red pepper flakes over, and garnish with freshly torn basil leaves.

 

Summery Fettuccine Alfredo

recipe by:Darina Allen

This original recipe for this homemade pasta came from the late Marcella Hazan: it is richly flavoured and gorgeous on its own and can be the base for numerous seasonal additions

Summery Fettuccine Alfredo

Servings

6

Preparation Time

40 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • For the pasta dough:

  • 300g '00' flour

  • 25g semolina flour

  • pinch of salt

  • 1 egg and 3-4 egg yolks

  • 1 tsp olive oil

  • 1 tsp cold water

  • 225ml double cream

  • 45g butter

  • salt

  • 65g freshly grated Parmesan cheese

  • freshly ground pepper (4-6 twists of the mill)

  • tiny grating of nutmeg

Method

  1. First make the pasta. Sieve the flour into a bowl and add the salt. Make a well in the centre, add the eggs (no need to whisk the eggs), oil and water. Mix into a dough with your hand. The pasta should just come together but shouldn't stick to your hand - if it does add a little more flour. (If it is too dry, add a little extra egg white being careful not to add too much.) Knead for 10 minutes until it becomes elastic. It should be quite pliable, wrap in clingfilm and rest in fridge for 20 minutes.

  2. Divide the dough in half and roll out one piece at a time into a very thin sheet, keeping the other piece covered. You ought to be able to read the print on a matchbox through the pasta. A pasta machine or long thin rolling pin is a great advantage but you can manage perfectly well with an ordinary domestic rolling pin.

  3. Cut into strips, 3mm wide.

  4. Choose an enamelled cast-iron pan, or other flameproof dish that can later hold all the cooked fettuccine comfortably. Put in 150ml of the cream and all the butter and simmer over medium heat for less than a minute, until the butter and cream have thickened. Turn off the heat.

  5. Bring 4.8 litres of water to the boil. Add 1 tablespoon of salt, then drop in the fettuccine and cover the pot until the water returns to the boil. If the fettuccine are fresh, they will be done a few seconds after the water returns to the boil. If dry, they will take a little longer. (Cook the fettuccine even firmer than usual, because they will be cooked more in the pan.) Drain immediately and thoroughly when done, and transfer to the pan containing the butter and cream.

  6. Turn on the heat under the pan to low, and toss the fettuccine, coating them with sauce. Add the rest of the cream, all the grated cheese, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Toss briefly until the cream has thickened and the fettuccine are well coated. Check seasoning. Serve immediately from the pan, with an extra bowl of grated cheese.

 

Summer salad

Combining fresh greens, soft-fried almond eggs and a refreshing, lemon vinaigrette with a hint of mustard, this summertime salad packs a punch of flavour

Summer salad

Course

Imported

Cuisine

Traditional

Ingredients

  • For the almond soft-fried eggs:

  • 6 eggs

  • ¾ cup Panko style breadcrumbs

  • ½ cup finely ground almonds

  • ½ cup freshly grated parmesan

  • ½ tsp kosher salt

  • ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 eggs, beaten

  • ¼ cup flour

  • ½ tsp kosher salt

  • ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

  • vegetable oil, for frying

  • 3 cups mixed micro or baby greens — rocket, beet shoots, kale

  • 1 cup mixed herbs — parsley, tarragon, chervil, thyme, mint, coriander, chives

  • ½ cup shelled and roasted pistachios

  • ¼ cup olive oil

  • salt

  • pepper

  • For the lemon vinaigrette (use 1/8 cup):

  • ¼ cup lemon juice

  • ½ tsp Dijon mustard

  • ½ cup olive oil

  • For the lemon oil (use ¼ cup):

  • 1 tsp canola oil

  • 4 pieces lemon zest

  • ¼ bunch lemon thyme

  • ¼ stick lemongrass

Method

  1. To make the lemon oil, in a medium saucepan combine all ingredients. Place over a very low heat for 1 hour. Do not let the oil boil. Remove from the heat, cool and strain. refrigerate until ready to use.

  2. To make the vinaigrette, in a medium bowl combine mustard and lemon juice. Slowly whisk in lemon oil and olive oil. Season to taste, and set aside to make the eggs.

  3. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, gently add the eggs and cook for 6 minutes. Immediately remove the eggs and immerse in a bowl of ice water until cold: carefully peel and set aside.

  4. In the first of three medium bowls, combine the Panko, almonds, parmesan, salt and pepper. In the second bowl, whip the eggs until smooth; in the third bowl, combine the flour, salt and pepper.

  5. To coat the eggs; first roll the cold, soft cooked eggs in the flour, shaking to remove any excess.

  6. Dip the eggs in the beaten egg mixture, then in the crumb mixture, rolling until completely coated.

  7. Repeat with a second coating of beaten egg and crumb mixture. Using your hands, press the crumb mixture around the eggs to secure the coating. You can prepare the eggs to this stage and store refrigerated for up to 4 hours.

  8. To cook the coated eggs; heat about 3 inches of oil to 175°C in a medium saucepan. Carefully add the eggs and cook, turning, until golden brown and heated through, about 2 minutes. 

  9. In a large bowl, toss together the baby fennel, pistachios, greens and herbs. Add lemon vinaigrette to taste and season with salt and pepper.

  10. Divide salad into individual bowls and top with immediaetly with the eggs
    This recipe is from From Dan Barber at Blue Hill at Stone Barns

 

Summer pasta with courgettes, sugar snaps and peas

recipe by:Darina Allen

This is one of our favourite summer recipes when we have our own freshly picked courgette and sugar peas

Summer pasta with courgettes, sugar snaps and peas

Servings

10

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 450g penne

  • 450g green and golden courgettes, 15 cms in length

  • 110g peas, cooked

  • 450g sugar snaps

  • 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 tsp chilli flakes, optional

  • 50g butter

  • salt

  • pepper

  • 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

  • 50g fresh basil leaves or marjoram, chopped

  • zucchini blossoms, if available

Method

  1. Top and tail the courgettes and cut into 5mm thick slices at an angle. String the sugar snaps if necessary.

  2. Bring 8 litres of water to the boil in a large deep saucepan, add 2 tbsp of salt, add the pasta and cook until al dente.

  3. Put the sugar snaps into 1.2l boiling water with 1½ tsps of salt and cook uncovered for 3-4 minutes or until crisp and al dente. Drain and refresh under cold water. Save the water and bring to the boil again. Add the peas and cook for a few minutes.

  4. To cook the courgettes, heat the butter and olive oil in a sauté pan. Add the chilli flakes, if using, toss in the zucchini, increase the heat and continue to toss for 3-4 minutes, season with salt and pepper, cover and reduce heat to medium for another few minutes by which time the courgettes should be tender but still al dente. Draw off the heat and allow to cool.

  5. The pasta should be al dente so drain it quickly. Add the sugar snaps, peas, zucchini, chopped parsley and the torn basil or chopped marjoram to the pasta. Toss well with a little extra virgin olive oil. Taste, adjust seasoning if necessary. Turn into a pasta bowl, sprinkle a few zucchini blossoms and basil leaves over the top.

 

Cheese soufflé tart with summer herbs

recipe by:Darina Allen

This light, fluffy soufflé is intensely rich in complex cheese flavour, combining gruyere, parmesan and cheddar for a delectable dish perfect for sharing

Cheese soufflé tart with summer herbs

Servings

6

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

1 hours 5 mins

Course

Starter

Cuisine

French

Ingredients

  • 175g shortcrust or flaky pastry

  • 25g butter

  • 15g flour

  • 150ml milk

  • salt

  • pepper

  • ¼ tsp cayenne pepper

  • 1-2 tsp freshly chopped herbs (chervil, thyme, parsley)

  • 85g grated cheeses (gruyere, parmesan, cheddar)

  • 2 egg yolks, beaten

  • 2 egg whites, whipped

  • 18cm flan ring

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

  2. Line the flan ring with pastry. Bake blind for 20-25 minutes in a moderate oven until almost fully cooked.

  3. Melt the butter and stir in the flour.

  4. Whisk in the milk and bring to the boil.

  5. Season with salt, pepper, a pinch of cayenne and the herbs.

  6. Cook gently for 4-5 minutes. Then stir in the grated cheese and beaten egg yolks.

  7. Allow the mixture to cool and then fold in two stiffly whipped egg whites, pour this mixture into the pastry case and bake for 12-15 minutes until risen and brown on top.

  8. Serve immediately with a nice green salad or a tomato salad.

Read More

Colm O'Gorman's karaage: How to make Japanese fried chicken, served with yum yum sauce

More in this section

The six best seafood restaurants in Ireland can be found in Munster — with four in Cork The six best seafood restaurants in Ireland can be found in Munster — with four in Cork
Summer salad recipe: How to make a peppery mackerel and cucumber salad Summer salad recipe: How to make a peppery mackerel and cucumber salad
Colm O'Gorman's karaage: How to make Japanese fried chicken, served with yum yum sauce Colm O'Gorman's karaage: How to make Japanese fried chicken, served with yum yum sauce
Fish and Chips on the beach in Cornwall, UK

Vote here: Where can you get the best fish and chips in Munster?

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd