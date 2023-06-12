Midweek meals: Five tasty summer recipes to try for dinner this week

Grilled summer salad
Full of bold ingredients, add this salad to your summer menu
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
2 medium courgette (one green, one yellow)
1 medium red onion
200g good quality feta
2 garlic cloves, crushed
good pinch of sea salt
2 tbsp white wine vinegar
120ml extra virgin olive oil
freshly ground black pepper
handful of basil leaves, torn or shredded
good pinch of red pepper or chilli flakes
Method
Cut the courgette into oblong slices and the red onion into 8 wedges. Make a quick marinade by whisking together 100ml of olive oil, two tablespoons of white wine vinegar and the crushed garlic, along with a small pinch of sea salt.
Place a griddle pan on a medium high heat until very hot, add the rest of the olive oil before placing the courgette on the hot griddle and season with salt and pepper. Cook both sides until tender and showing black marks from the grill. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Add the red onion to the hot griddle and cook until tender and slightly charred.
Arrange the grilled courgette and red onion on a serving platter, crumble the feta over and drizzle with the marinade. Sprinkle the red pepper flakes over, and garnish with freshly torn basil leaves.
Summery Fettuccine Alfredo
This original recipe for this homemade pasta came from the late Marcella Hazan: it is richly flavoured and gorgeous on its own and can be the base for numerous seasonal additions
Servings6
Preparation Time 40 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
For the pasta dough:
300g '00' flour
25g semolina flour
pinch of salt
1 egg and 3-4 egg yolks
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp cold water
225ml double cream
45g butter
salt
65g freshly grated Parmesan cheese
freshly ground pepper (4-6 twists of the mill)
tiny grating of nutmeg
Method
First make the pasta. Sieve the flour into a bowl and add the salt. Make a well in the centre, add the eggs (no need to whisk the eggs), oil and water. Mix into a dough with your hand. The pasta should just come together but shouldn't stick to your hand - if it does add a little more flour. (If it is too dry, add a little extra egg white being careful not to add too much.) Knead for 10 minutes until it becomes elastic. It should be quite pliable, wrap in clingfilm and rest in fridge for 20 minutes.
Divide the dough in half and roll out one piece at a time into a very thin sheet, keeping the other piece covered. You ought to be able to read the print on a matchbox through the pasta. A pasta machine or long thin rolling pin is a great advantage but you can manage perfectly well with an ordinary domestic rolling pin.
Cut into strips, 3mm wide.
Choose an enamelled cast-iron pan, or other flameproof dish that can later hold all the cooked fettuccine comfortably. Put in 150ml of the cream and all the butter and simmer over medium heat for less than a minute, until the butter and cream have thickened. Turn off the heat.
Bring 4.8 litres of water to the boil. Add 1 tablespoon of salt, then drop in the fettuccine and cover the pot until the water returns to the boil. If the fettuccine are fresh, they will be done a few seconds after the water returns to the boil. If dry, they will take a little longer. (Cook the fettuccine even firmer than usual, because they will be cooked more in the pan.) Drain immediately and thoroughly when done, and transfer to the pan containing the butter and cream.
Turn on the heat under the pan to low, and toss the fettuccine, coating them with sauce. Add the rest of the cream, all the grated cheese, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Toss briefly until the cream has thickened and the fettuccine are well coated. Check seasoning. Serve immediately from the pan, with an extra bowl of grated cheese.
Summer salad
Combining fresh greens, soft-fried almond eggs and a refreshing, lemon vinaigrette with a hint of mustard, this summertime salad packs a punch of flavour
Course Imported
Cuisine Traditional
Ingredients
For the almond soft-fried eggs:
6 eggs
¾ cup Panko style breadcrumbs
½ cup finely ground almonds
½ cup freshly grated parmesan
½ tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
2 eggs, beaten
¼ cup flour
½ tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
vegetable oil, for frying
3 cups mixed micro or baby greens — rocket, beet shoots, kale
1 cup mixed herbs — parsley, tarragon, chervil, thyme, mint, coriander, chives
½ cup shelled and roasted pistachios
¼ cup olive oil
salt
pepper
For the lemon vinaigrette (use 1/8 cup):
¼ cup lemon juice
½ tsp Dijon mustard
½ cup olive oil
For the lemon oil (use ¼ cup):
1 tsp canola oil
4 pieces lemon zest
¼ bunch lemon thyme
¼ stick lemongrass
Method
To make the lemon oil, in a medium saucepan combine all ingredients. Place over a very low heat for 1 hour. Do not let the oil boil. Remove from the heat, cool and strain. refrigerate until ready to use.
To make the vinaigrette, in a medium bowl combine mustard and lemon juice. Slowly whisk in lemon oil and olive oil. Season to taste, and set aside to make the eggs.
Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, gently add the eggs and cook for 6 minutes. Immediately remove the eggs and immerse in a bowl of ice water until cold: carefully peel and set aside.
In the first of three medium bowls, combine the Panko, almonds, parmesan, salt and pepper. In the second bowl, whip the eggs until smooth; in the third bowl, combine the flour, salt and pepper.
To coat the eggs; first roll the cold, soft cooked eggs in the flour, shaking to remove any excess.
Dip the eggs in the beaten egg mixture, then in the crumb mixture, rolling until completely coated.
Repeat with a second coating of beaten egg and crumb mixture. Using your hands, press the crumb mixture around the eggs to secure the coating. You can prepare the eggs to this stage and store refrigerated for up to 4 hours.
To cook the coated eggs; heat about 3 inches of oil to 175°C in a medium saucepan. Carefully add the eggs and cook, turning, until golden brown and heated through, about 2 minutes.
In a large bowl, toss together the baby fennel, pistachios, greens and herbs. Add lemon vinaigrette to taste and season with salt and pepper.
Divide salad into individual bowls and top with immediaetly with the eggs
This recipe is from From Dan Barber at Blue Hill at Stone Barns
Summer pasta with courgettes, sugar snaps and peas
This is one of our favourite summer recipes when we have our own freshly picked courgette and sugar peas
Servings10
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
450g penne
450g green and golden courgettes, 15 cms in length
110g peas, cooked
450g sugar snaps
4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp chilli flakes, optional
50g butter
salt
pepper
2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
50g fresh basil leaves or marjoram, chopped
zucchini blossoms, if available
Method
Top and tail the courgettes and cut into 5mm thick slices at an angle. String the sugar snaps if necessary.
Bring 8 litres of water to the boil in a large deep saucepan, add 2 tbsp of salt, add the pasta and cook until al dente.
Put the sugar snaps into 1.2l boiling water with 1½ tsps of salt and cook uncovered for 3-4 minutes or until crisp and al dente. Drain and refresh under cold water. Save the water and bring to the boil again. Add the peas and cook for a few minutes.
To cook the courgettes, heat the butter and olive oil in a sauté pan. Add the chilli flakes, if using, toss in the zucchini, increase the heat and continue to toss for 3-4 minutes, season with salt and pepper, cover and reduce heat to medium for another few minutes by which time the courgettes should be tender but still al dente. Draw off the heat and allow to cool.
The pasta should be al dente so drain it quickly. Add the sugar snaps, peas, zucchini, chopped parsley and the torn basil or chopped marjoram to the pasta. Toss well with a little extra virgin olive oil. Taste, adjust seasoning if necessary. Turn into a pasta bowl, sprinkle a few zucchini blossoms and basil leaves over the top.
Cheese soufflé tart with summer herbs
This light, fluffy soufflé is intensely rich in complex cheese flavour, combining gruyere, parmesan and cheddar for a delectable dish perfect for sharing
Servings6
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Starter
Cuisine French
Ingredients
175g shortcrust or flaky pastry
25g butter
15g flour
150ml milk
salt
pepper
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
1-2 tsp freshly chopped herbs (chervil, thyme, parsley)
85g grated cheeses (gruyere, parmesan, cheddar)
2 egg yolks, beaten
2 egg whites, whipped
18cm flan ring
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Line the flan ring with pastry. Bake blind for 20-25 minutes in a moderate oven until almost fully cooked.
Melt the butter and stir in the flour.
Whisk in the milk and bring to the boil.
Season with salt, pepper, a pinch of cayenne and the herbs.
Cook gently for 4-5 minutes. Then stir in the grated cheese and beaten egg yolks.
Allow the mixture to cool and then fold in two stiffly whipped egg whites, pour this mixture into the pastry case and bake for 12-15 minutes until risen and brown on top.
Serve immediately with a nice green salad or a tomato salad.