Restaurant review: Myo Café captures Cork light-dining crown with community moves

- Myo Café
- 34 Pope’s Quay, Cork
- Tel. 083 847 3837
- myocafe.ie
- Opening Hours: 9am to 6pm, seven days a week
- Tab: €47 (including soft drinks and coffees, excluding tip)
Though I am a profoundly useless chess player, invariably disinterested after a few minutes, and haven’t troubled a board in years, I’m still a sucker for the more romantic aspects of the game, so I was utterly entranced on learning of Myo Café’s fabulous hand-carved stone, marble and onyx chess tables, permanently installed across the road from the bijou little Pope’s Quay venue, sited alongside the quay wall by the River Lee, Cork’s own version of New York’s outdoor chess tables in Washington Square Park and where today the first al fresco Myo Café chess tournament takes place in aid of Cork Simon.
- Food: 8
- Service: 8
- Value: 9.5
- Atmosphere: 9 (11, on a sunny day, sitting by the river!)