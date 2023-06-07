Life Hack: Common summer barbecuing mistakes and how to avoid them

As the smell of burgers and sausages grows over the country, so too does the sense of frustration when your carefully planned barbecue goes wrong. Chef Nico Reynolds has shared some common mistakes we make when using a barbecue and offers his advice on how to avoid some regular pitfalls.

The first mistake is buying a cheap barbecue instead of paying for a better-quality option.

“You get what you pay for,” Nico says. “A lot of people look at the price rather than the quality of the barbecue and end up buying a flimsy barbecue that falls apart and rusts in no time. It’s worth doing your research and invest in a quality barbecue that will last.”

Are you deep-cleaning your barbie before cooking on it for the first time each year?

“Cooking on an unclean barbecue is a big no-no,” Nico says. “It is essential to give your barbecue a good clean particularly if it has been put away for the winter and needless to say after each use. It’s easier to brush the metal trays down with a wire brush whilst it still warm.”

If you have been popping your food directly onto the grill without any preparation, you might be struggling with food sticking to the barbecue.

“Do not forget to oil your grill, they need to be oiled to keep meat from sticking to them, because even on a clean grill, food may stick when placed directly on it. The safest way to do this is to rub an oil-soaked paper towel on the cooking grates before you turn the grill on.”

Chef Nico Reynolds has shared his top summer barbecue advice

Plastic tools are another issue, with Nico recommending metal utensils instead.

“Never use your plastic tools on your grill, they can melt with the high heat and flames that occur during grilling. Use metal tools.”

You probably pre-heat your oven but are you preheating your barbecue?

“Not preheating your grill is a big no-no! Heat it for at least 20 to 25 minutes before you start to cook, it also helps to kill any bacteria and ensures your food is cooked at the correct temperature. You wouldn’t put a cake in a cold oven!”

With the cooking technicalities covered, Nico says we should put more time into meat preparation before cooking.

“When it comes to cooking meat don’t just throw it straight on the heated barbecue. Seasoning and marinating beforehand makes a massive difference: not only does it tenderise the meat it also imparts delicious flavour. Chicken in particular benefits from a tasty marinade. I would recommend leaving it overnight in the fridge — or 30 minutes before cooking if you have less time.”

Don’t risk undercooking your food. Nico recommends space on the grill and keeping a thermometer to hand.

“Don’t think you can guess if the meat is cooked. Use a meat thermometer to make sure it's thoroughly cooked, in particular, if you are grilling pork and chicken.

“And remember don’t overcrowd your grill with too much food as it needs room to cook properly, give it space so you can turn it over easily.”