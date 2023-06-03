Trucking good food: Munster's top 10 food trucks as chosen by you

YS Supper Club

John Mount’s latest west Waterford and East Cork food-lovers pop-up is loaded with delicious surprises. Amid the aforementioned classicse, keep an eye out for imaginative specials from duck croquettes to the red pepper and Ardsallagh goats cheese arancini.

Little Catch

I was inundated with tips for this Tramore-based seafood pop-up which seems worth the day trip to the Copper Coast alone. Menu items include crispy sole sandwich featuring panko-breaded fresh fish with courgette.

PS, for a delicious veggie option in Tramore, be sure too to check out Unbeetable Foods.

Julia’s Lobster Truck

Add a side of seafood heaven to your next Clare visit with a trip to one of the county’s most iconic trucks. Julia Hemingway’s offering appears in various locations around the county with her lobster rolls and shrimp po-boy drawing the crowds.

Moher on the Move

A mobile edition of the popular cafe, this coffee, baked treats, and 99 ice cream haven on Liscannor beach makes a great beeline to any Wild Atlantic Way road trip. All the better when Suaimhneas Sauna is operating on the beach on the same day!

Harley’s StrEAT

The perfect street food for a Cork City wander, this smattering of food trucks in the Victorian Quarter tempts passersby with everything from Thai seafood spice box to falafel gyro bowls with shawarma halloumi fries. Relaunches for the season from June 9.

The Brunch Box

Enjoy brunch by the beach in Youghal thanks to this horse box snack vendor run by chef Alan Coughlan. Options include pancake stacks and sourdough toasties and with its prime location at Claycastle Beach car park, it’s the perfect spot to visit after treading the Youghal boardwalk.

Elsewhere in the area, JJ’s just alongside the Blackwater Bridge is perhaps Ireland’s OG food truck, serving up whopping breakfast blaas and great value cups of Joe.

Soul Rolls

Ireland’s only sushi food truck, Soul Rolls sets up its stall at Wickham Way market in Limerick each Saturday. Prawn Star, Slammin’ Salmon and Hot Ninja made with ahi tuna are some of the mouthwatering dishes to savour.

Mary O’Farrell of Galty Valley

Galty Valley

After trawling the coast for the freshest produce, Mary O’Farrell lays claim to some of the best fish and chips in the county. Her wedgey fries, loaded with melted brie, candied pecans and cranberry sauce are pretty famous too. You’ll find her outside Dexy’s Bar in Mitchelstown on Sundays.

Bean & Berry

This healthy-fare-focussed food truck gives a taste of Maui to a road trip to West Cork. Operating daily at beautiful Garretstown beach, the food truck’s smoothies, açai bowls, and iced coffees make the perfect fuel following your swim or surf sesh.

If spinning on a little further, the Bad Ass BBQ is a burger lover’s dream at Skibbereen Farmers’ Market on Saturdays while bookmark Yermanos in Ballydehob for all your taqueria faves.

Hungry Donkey

Chad Byrne’s hugely popular food truck is a regular feature in Killarney, popping up everywhere from Moll’s Gap to Muckross Road. Incredible tacos, hotdogs, and what’s billed as Ireland’s best spice bags are some of the favourites on the menu.

If travelling along the Ring of Kerry, keep an eye out for Kitty’s Food Truck on Inch Beach too.

Note: Check out each business’s Instagram page for the latest locations and opening times.