Chef Nico Reynolds shares his top tips for the perfect BBQ this June bank holiday

Whether planning a feast of tasty chicken, juicy burgers, or summer salads, it’s important to be informed on how to best cook and store your food
Chef Nico Reynolds shares his top tips for the perfect BBQ this June bank holiday

Chef Nico Reynolds, together with Safefood, has put together his top tips for a safe and tasty BBQ this weekend.

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 15:42
Maeve Lee

With plenty of sunshine forecast for the June bank holiday weekend, households across the country will be breaking out the BBQs.

It’s hard to beat an outdoor feast during a fine evening but there are a couple of ground rules to keep in mind when firing up the BBQ. Whether planning a feast of tasty chicken, juicy burgers, or summer salads, it’s important to be informed on how to best cook and store your food.

Ahead of the long weekend, Safefood ambassador and chef Nico Reynolds has shared his top tips for the perfect drama-free BBQ.

1. Keep perishable foods like salads, coleslaw and quiche in your fridge until you are ready to serve them.

2. Burgers, sausages and kebabs, pork and poultry must be cooked all the way through — take your food off the heat, pop the thermometer in the thickest part of the meat and when it reaches 75 degrees Celsius, then it’s cooked and ready to eat. Steaks can be served 'rare' as harmful bacteria are on the outside only (and not in the centre).

3. If you like to marinate your meat, make sure any marinade used on raw meat is not then used as a sauce to coat vegetables or cooked meat as it will contain raw meat bacteria.

4. If you choose to barbeque any frozen food, it must be firstly completely thawed on the bottom shelf of your fridge before you cook it.

5. When handling raw meat and poultry, wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, most importantly before going on to prepare salads and other ready-to-eat foods.

6. Once your meat is cooked thoroughly, make sure to keep cooked meat separate from raw meat and to use separate chopping boards, cooking utensils and plates. Harmful bacteria in raw meat, poultry and their juices can cross-contaminate cooked food and lead to food poisoning, something your family won’t thank you for.

7. If there are leftovers from your barbeque, allow the food to cool before refrigerating, however make sure to refrigerate food within two hours of cooking. Always remember with leftovers — if in doubt, throw it out.

Read More

Life Hack: Barbecue cleaning tips to get your grill ready for summer

More in this section

Summer salads: How to make a refreshing rocket, fennel and orange salad Summer salads: How to make a refreshing rocket, fennel and orange salad
Midweek meals: Five quick cold dishes perfect for the hot weather Midweek meals: Five quick cold dishes perfect for the hot weather
How to use a barbecue to make these ‘goofproof’ chocolate chip cookies How to use a barbecue to make these ‘goofproof’ chocolate chip cookies
bbqBank Holiday WeekendPerson: Nico Reynolds
<p>These crowd-pleasers are great for any gathering. Picture: iStock</p>

Five dishes to bring to a summer barbecue, from salad to dessert

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd