How to have the ultimate BBQ: Ireland's pitmasters share expert barbecue advice and recipes

Cooking over an open flame is having a moment.
From Michelin-starred restaurants like Baltimore’s Dede to food trucks like Glengarriff’s Fire and Feast, foodies can’t get enough of grub that has been treated with a lick of a flame and low and slow smoke.
Festivals like The Big Grill, taking place in Dublin at the end of August, hammer home how much us Irish love a good barbecue.
Smokin' Soul's Not-the-Normal Chicken Wings
This recipe is a complete break from mainstream hot/spicy BBQ wings.
Servings10
Preparation Time 14 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 59 mins
Course Main
Cuisine American
Ingredients
250g Parmesan
2 tsp chilli flake
1 cup flat-leaf Parsley
75g butter
½ cup honey
1kg chicken wings
Method
Take your chicken wings and cook offset on your barbecue at 180ºC until the core temperature reaches 85ºC, at this point the meat is getting ready to come away from the bone. This could take 45 mins. The wings are not seasoned or marinated in any fashion at this point. You can take the wings and sear over the flames should you wish.
Having reached the desired temperature, begin to put the wings into a large bowl with the rest of the ingredients except the butter and honey. As the wings are added to the mix, keep stirring the contents of the bowl. Make sure that each new batch of wings that are added gets coated evenly. Keep repeating the processes until all the wings are in the bowl and there is no ingredient left at the bottom of the bowl.
Add the butter and honey and make sure all the wings are equally covered, serve immediately.
Smokin' Soul's Porkchop and Pineapple Salsa
Pork chops are one of the real joys of this world if you manage to get them from the right source. They easily rival any steak when the quality is good.
Servings4
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Main
Cuisine American
Ingredients
4 pork chops
Salt
Pineapple salsa
1 pineapple (4 ½-inch thick pineapple slices)
¾ cup red onion
½ cup coriander
½ cup jalapeno
½ cup shallot
¼ cup lime juice
2 tsp green chilli sauce
(Chop ingredients to your liking and mix well, ideally leave to rest and let flavours marinate for 12 hours, this will hold very well in a fridge for 48 hours.)
Method
Have your grill ready with a nice bed of charcoal embers and add the timber. The timber must be flaming nicely and beginning to create embers of its own before you begin.
Salt the pork chops and put them on the grill, turn the chops as often as you see fit. Bring to a core temperature of 60˚C, but only do so if you know the origin and the freshness of the meat.
At this core temperature, it will not be pink or bloody and you will get the best from the meat.
Smokin' Soul's BBQ Sauce
One of the most divisive recipes in Smokin’ Soul history. Jim and I spent years playing with different versions and variants of BBQ sauce - this is our everyday sauce, but try make this weeks in advance, it is so much better once matured.
Course Side
Cuisine American
Ingredients
5kg ketchup (average quality will do, don’t use very vinegar-heavy ketchup)
4 cups brown sugar
1 cup Worcester sauce
1/3 cup of American mustard
2 cups apple juice
1/3 cup garlic powder
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp of cayenne
1 tbsp of salt
2 tbsp cracked black pepper
1 tbsp paprika
½ tbsp cumin
½ tbsp coriander
Method
In a large pot mix all ingredients together. Bring to a simmer very slowly (the slower the better). Keep the contents of the pot stirred regularly as the sugar will try to sink to the bottom and will burn to the base of the pot and ruin the sauce.
Cool and decant to containers of your choice, and refrigerate. Due to the preservatives in the ketchup, the sauce will keep indefinitely once refrigerated. Do allow the sauce time to come together, hence making a big match means the sauce gets a chance to mature and becomes better over time.