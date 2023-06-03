How to throw a perfect picnic plus three easy recipes from Perry Street Café

Dining al fresco has come a long way in Ireland.
From boiled eggs atop the coal bunker in the back garden to Taytos and tea in the lay-by on the motorway, the Irish picnic has gone and got itself a bougie upgrade.
Maybe it’s the Instagram effect but not only do we want our outdoor feasts looking good, we want them to feel good too — and that means making more sustainable choices.
Chef Brian Drinan owns Perry Street Market Café with his partner of more than two decades, Paul Coffey.
The power couple recently opened their fifth location in Cork, a new café-cum-lifestyle store in Grange.
When it comes to planning a picnic, there is nothing they haven’t thought through which is why they now sell fully-stocked picnic bags with cups, cutlery and plates.
Here, the duo share their top tips and recipes for outdoor dining this bank holiday weekend.
Perry Street Café's Simple Pork & Apple Sausage Rolls
Roll up, roll up, for a flaky family favourite.
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
500g Irish Sausage Meat
500g puff pastry
Half a leek - finely chopped, softened in a little butter and left to cool
1 sweet Apple – grated
6 sage leaves - chopped
1 egg - beaten
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C / Gas 6.
Combine the sausage meat, apple, sage and onion in a bowl.
Season with black pepper and leave to the side.
Flour a surface and roll out the pastry to approx 1cm thick and 34cm x 30cm.
Halve lengthways and add the filling down the middle of each strip.
Brush the edges with the egg, roll up and seal. Cut into the desired size and score the pastry, brush with more egg.
Bake for approx 20 mins until cooked through and golden brown.
Perry Street Café's Mini Potato, Gubbeen Chorizo & Cheese Frittatas
A Cork-centric take on a Mediterranean favourite.
Servings6
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
3 new potatoes - cooked, cooled and diced
6 eggs - lightly beaten with a splash of cream
60g Gubbeen chorizo - diced
50g Carrigaline cheddar - grated
2 spring onions - finely diced
Handful of cherry tomatoes – halved
Handful of garden peas – defrosted
Handful of fresh parsley - finely chopped
Method
Heat the oven to 180°C/Gas 4.
Line a six-hole muffin tin with muffin cases or silicone cases.
Gently mix the chorizo, spring onions, peas, parsley and potatoes, season lightly.
Evenly divide the mixture into the cases and pour over the egg mixture.
Sprinkle the cheese on top and bake for 15-20 mins until golden and set in the middle.
Ensure the frittatas are cooked by shaking the tin, they should be wobble free.
Eat warm or cold.
These frittatas will store well for 2 days in a fridge.
Perry Street Café's Strawberry and Ginger Cheesecake Pots
A homemade alternative to shop-bought cheesecake treats.
Servings8
Preparation Time 20 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
200g gingernut biscuits - crushed
200g full-fat cream cheese
200ml Irish Double Cream
Small punnet of Strawberries - sliced
7 tbsp icing sugar
2 tsp vanilla extract
Sprigs of mint
8 glass jars (recycle old jam jars)
Method
Divide the biscuit crumbs between the jars.
Whisk up the cream cheese, cream, sugar and the vanilla until creamy and soft.
Mash half of the strawberries and a tsp of icing sugar with a fork and gently swirl through the cheesecake filling.
Divide evenly between the jars.
Top with remaining strawberries and chill for at least one hour before heading off.