Super Bowl LVI: Fingerlicking American recipes to make for Sunday's big match

Buffalo chicken wings, mac and peanut butter pecan pie are all on the menu
Colm O'Gorman's Buffalo Chicken Wings, Nadiya Hussain's Mac and Cheesy and Niki Webster's Peanut Butter Pecan Pie.

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 14:16

Buffalo chicken wings

recipe by:Colm O'Gorman

These are best made in an air fryer — but they can also be made in an oven if you don't have one.

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

35 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1kg chicken wings

  • 2 tsp baking powder

  • Salt and pepper

  • 50g butter

  • 2 tbsp runny honey

  • 1 tbsp molasses

  • 2 tbsp tomato ketchup

  • 4 tbsp hot sauce of your choice (I use Franks, available in most supermarkets)

Method

  1. Portion the wings, discarding the tips (you can ask your butcher to do this for you). Don’t skip this step, it is important. Toss them in the baking powder. The baking powder is critical here, it makes the skin really crispy.

  2. If you are using an air-fryer and cooking the full kilo of wings, you will need to cook these in two batches. The air fryer method is best, but you can do them in the oven as well.

  3. Place a layer of wings in the pan of your air-fryer. Don’t pile them over each other — leave a little space between each one. Cook at 180°C for 15 minutes, then turn them over and cook for another 10 minutes.

  4. If roasting in the oven, use the same temperature & cooking times. You can cook them all in one go, just spread them out on a baking tray.

  5. While wings are cooking, make your sauce. Melt the butter in a small pan, add the other ingredients and combine well. Taste and add more hot sauce to taste. I use Franks, but any decent hot sauce works well.

  6. When your wings have had full 25 minutes, take them out and toss them in some salt and pepper. Put them back in the air-fryer or oven. They can all go in together this time rather than in batches. Cook at 200°C for 6 minutes until they are dark, golden and really crispy.

  7. Toss the wings in your sauce. you could serve this with some whipped feta or a blue cheese sauce. Simply blitz a hunk of the cheese with lots of thick Greek yoghurt and serve on the side. These are divine. Enjoy.

Mac and cheesy

recipe by:Nadiya Hussein

Cheese puff-topped mac and cheese? Yes please

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

50 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 400g macaroni pasta

  • 30g unsalted butter

  • 3 tablespoons plain flour

  • (30g) 600ml whole milk 170ml evaporated milk

  • 1 teaspoon yeast extract

  • 450g Cheddar cheese, grated

  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

  • 8 x 16.5g packs of cheese puffs, blended to a powder

  • 50g breadcrumbs cheese puff crumbs

  • 50g Cheddar cheese, grated

Method

  1. Start by cooking the macaroni as per the instructions. When the macaroni is cooked, drain, rinse under cold water and set aside.

  2. Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan 180°C.

  3. Make the sauce by putting the butter in a saucepan and popping onto a medium heat. When the butter has melted, add the flour and whisk in. Add the milk a little at a time, whisking all the time until incorporated.

  4. When the mixture begins to thicken, add the evaporated milk and yeast extract and cook until the mixture is thick. Take off the heat and allow to sit for 5 minutes.

  5. Add the cheese to the sauce and mix in until melted. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and half the cheese puffs, then add the macaroni and mix through. Tip it into an ovenproof dish and level off the top.

  6. Sprinkle over the breadcrumbs, remaining cheese puffs and the grated cheese.

  7. Bake for 30–35 minutes. Take out and leave for 10 minutes before eating.

    Nadiya’s Fast Flavours by Nadiya Hussain is published by Penguin Michael Joseph. Photography: Chris Terry

Peanut butter pecan pie

recipe by:Niki Webster

This is a special dessert – a crunchy, chocolatey base with the dreamiest of creamy fillings. There’s no cooking involved – just a matter of blending and putting in the fridge to firm up.

Servings

10

Preparation Time

1 hours 30 mins

Total Time

1 hours 30 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • For the crust:

  • 100g pecans

  • 50g ground almonds

  • 2 tbsp peanut butter

  • 2 tbsp cacao powder

  • 2 tbsp maple syrup

  • 3 medjool dates pitted

  • Pinch salt

  • For the filling:

  • 5 medjool dates, pitted

  • 2 tbsp peanut butter

  • 1 tsp almond extract

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • 1 tbsp coconut oil

  • Pinch sea salt flakes

  • 300g soft silken tofu

  • 2 tbsp cacao powder

  • 2 tbsp maple syrup

  • For the topping:

  • 200g pecans

  • 2 tbsp maple syrup

  • Sea salt flakes

Method

  1. Grease a 25cm loose bottom pie tin.

  2. To make the crust, add the pecans to your food processor or high-speed blender and whizz until crumbly.

  3. Add in the rest of the crust ingredients, and blitz again until everything comes together.

  4. With your hands, press the mixture onto the bottom and sides of your pie tin.

  5. Wash out your mixer and add in the filling ingredients. Blitz until smooth and creamy – it will be a few minutes before all the dates are thoroughly blended in.

  6. Dollop the filling onto the base and smooth it out.

  7. To toast the nuts, add the pecans to a small pan and heat to medium. Dry toast until the pecans are a little toasted.

  8. Turn off the heat and tip into a bowl. Now add the maple syrup and sea salt. Stir to combine.

  9. When the nuts have cooled down, top the tart with the toasted nuts.

  10. Transfer to the fridge for at least 1 hour to firm up.

  11. Store in the fridge until it’s time to eat.

    My Vegan Year by Niki Webster published by Welbeck is out now, find more of Niki's recipes at rebelrecipes.com

