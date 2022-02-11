Super Bowl LVI: Fingerlicking American recipes to make for Sunday's big match

Method

Portion the wings, discarding the tips (you can ask your butcher to do this for you). Don’t skip this step, it is important. Toss them in the baking powder. The baking powder is critical here, it makes the skin really crispy.

If you are using an air-fryer and cooking the full kilo of wings, you will need to cook these in two batches. The air fryer method is best, but you can do them in the oven as well.

Place a layer of wings in the pan of your air-fryer. Don’t pile them over each other — leave a little space between each one. Cook at 180°C for 15 minutes, then turn them over and cook for another 10 minutes.

If roasting in the oven, use the same temperature & cooking times. You can cook them all in one go, just spread them out on a baking tray.

While wings are cooking, make your sauce. Melt the butter in a small pan, add the other ingredients and combine well. Taste and add more hot sauce to taste. I use Franks, but any decent hot sauce works well.

When your wings have had full 25 minutes, take them out and toss them in some salt and pepper. Put them back in the air-fryer or oven. They can all go in together this time rather than in batches. Cook at 200°C for 6 minutes until they are dark, golden and really crispy.