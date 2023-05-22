Midweek Meals: Five recipes to try on the BBQ this week

From easy BBQ chicken to pizza and lobster
Midweek Meals: Five recipes to try on the BBQ this week

Perfect for summer barbecues.

Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 08:21
Maeve Lee

Easy BBQ Chicken

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

I love a good BBQ and now that the weather is (hopefully) getting better, we’ll be able to do this a lot more! This recipe can be paired perfectly with a simple salad!

Easy BBQ Chicken

Servings

4

Preparation Time

1 hours 5 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

1 hours 20 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken fillets

  • For the chicken marinade:

  • 1 Tbsp dark soy

  • ½ tsp crushed garlic

  • 2 tsp Moroccan spice seasoning

  • 2 tsp dried tarragon

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • Juice of 1 lemon

  • 2 tsp maple syrup

Method

  1. Add the chicken and all the marinade ingredients to a bowl.

  2. Marinate for at least 1 hour.

  3. In the meantime, set the BBQ up.

  4. Cook over a hot barbeque for 4 minutes on each side, basting the meat with the leftover marinade. Always check the chicken is perfectly cooked and that the juices run clear before serving.

  5. Once cooked, serve with sides of your choice and enjoy.

Chicken Drumsticks or Thighs with Honey, Mustard & Aioli

recipe by:Darina Allen

These can be cooked on the BBQ, grill or in the oven.

Chicken Drumsticks or Thighs with Honey, Mustard & Aioli

Servings

8

Preparation Time

60 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

1 hours 25 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 8 organic chicken drumsticks or thighs

  • For the marinade:

  • 5 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard

  • 3 tbsp honey

  • 2 tbsp soy sauce

  • 1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

  • 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

  • Maldon sea salt

  • Aioli – optional but a delicious accompaniment.

  • Just add crushed garlic and chopped flat parsley to mayonnaise.

Method

  1. Slash the drumsticks in 2 places on each side. If using thighs, just cut through the skin side. Mix all the ingredients for the marinade together and toss the chicken in it so that all sides are evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for an hour or more. Drain.

  2. Sprinkle the drumsticks with sea salt and grill over medium coals, turning regularly until no trace of pink remains – about 15 minutes. Alternatively, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, roast in a preheated oven at 180°C/gas mark 4 for 20-25 minutes until fully cooked.

  3. Serve with Aioli.

Barbecued salmon and lobster with summer salad

Kevin Dundon shares one of his favourite barbecue family meals to enjoy with tender lobster, baby potatoes and a vibrant salad

Barbecued salmon and lobster with summer salad

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 4 salmon fillets, skin on

  • salt

  • pepper 

  • 1 tbsp fresh chives 

  • 1 tbsp olive oil  

  • 4 halved lobster, precooked (optional) 

  • 1 lemon, juiced 

  • 100g mayonnaise 

  • 2 tbsp tomato ketchup 

  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce 

  • 1kg baby potatoes, boiled 

  • 200g cherry tomato 

  • 80g rocket leaves 

  • ½ onion, chopped 

  • ½ cucumber, sliced 

  • 50g butter 

Method

  1. Preheat the barbecue to medium.

  2. Drizzle the salmon darns with olive oil, and season salt and pepper.

  3. Place the salmon on the barbecue. Add the lobster if using the grill for 4-5 minutes or until cook and uniformly pink in the centre. Add some butter over on the last minute to glaze the fish. Remove from the barbecue. Keep warm and set aside until ready to serve.

  4. In the meantime, in a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, ketchup, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

  5. In a second bowl, cut the baby potato into halves. Add the rocket leaves, cherry tomato and cucumber. Drizzle with olive oil and a second drizzle of lemon juice. Toss to combine and Season well.

  6. Serve the salmon and lobster immediately with the vegetable salad and Marie-Rose sauce.

Simply barbecued new potatoes with tarragon, peanuts and chipotle

The dressing for this dish is unusual – smoky chilli peanuts combined with tarragon – and somewhat addictive, especially when paired with crisp barbecued potatoes

Simply barbecued new potatoes with tarragon, peanuts and chipotle

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 600g new potatoes

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 1 tsp sea salt flakes

  • For the dressing:

  • 10g fresh tarragon, leaves finely chopped

  • 30g unsalted peanuts, finely chopped

  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • 2 tbsp lemon juice

  • a pinch of chipotle chilli flakes

  • a pinch of sea salt flakes

Method

  1. Boil the potatoes in salted water for 7-8 minutes, until just cooked through. Drain well, then mix with the olive oil and sea salt flakes.

  2. Mix together the tarragon, peanuts, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, chipotle flakes and sea salt flakes to make the dressing. Taste and adjust the salt as needed, then set aside.

  3. Once your barbecue is good and hot, griddle the potatoes for 5-8 minutes per side, until nicely charred.

  4. Halve the barbecued new potatoes, mix with the tarragon dressing, and serve hot.

  5. Note: If you have time, you can leave out the boiling stage and just cook the potatoes on the barbecue, in which case they will take about 1 hour.
    This recipe is from Rukmini Iyer’s The Green Barbecue (Vegan & Vegetarian Recipes to Cook Outdoors & In)

Chargrilled barbecue pizza

recipe by:Darina Allen

Surprisingly easy to make and perfect for kids to decorate with toppings, these chargrilled pizzas are the perfect supper for a lazy summer evening

Chargrilled barbecue pizza

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

9 mins

Total Time

19 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • 150g pizza dough

  • 175g Mozzarella cheese, grated 

  • 3 tbsp olive oil

  • 295ml tomato fondue

  • 2 tbsp annual marjoram,  freshly chopped

  • 1 tbsp Parmesan, grated

  • 170g pepperoni, thinly sliced (optional)

  • For the dough:

  • 680gstrong white flour or 600g (1¼lb) strong white flour and 110g (4oz) rye flour

  • 50g butter

  • 1 packet fast-acting yeast

  • 2 level tsp salt

  • 15g sugar

  • 2-4 tbsp olive oil

  • 450–500ml lukewarm water — more if needed

Method

  1. Sprinkle the grated Mozzarella with extra virgin olive oil.

  2. Heat a Weber-style barbeque to medium hot.

  3. Roll the pizza dough into a 30cm (12-16 inch) rectangle, about 5mm (¼ inch) thick.

  4. Lay the rectangle of dough on the hot rack. Cover and cook for 4–5 minutes until nicely cooked and marked on the underside. Flip over. Spread an even layer of warm tomato fondue on the cooked surface. Sprinkle with chopped annual marjoram and a few slices of pepperoni (optional). Sprinkle generously with a mix of grated Mozzarella and Parmesan. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and some cracked pepper, drizzle with olive oil. Cover the barbeque and continue to cook for 5-6 minutes or until the topping is bubbling and the pizza base is fully cooked.

  5. Transfer to a chopping board, sprinkle with fresh basil leaves, drizzle with a little more olive oil, cut into squares and serve immediately.

