Midweek Meals: Five recipes to try on the BBQ this week

Easy BBQ Chicken
I love a good BBQ and now that the weather is (hopefully) getting better, we’ll be able to do this a lot more! This recipe can be paired perfectly with a simple salad!
Servings4
Preparation Time 1 hours 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 1 hours 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine American
Ingredients
2 chicken fillets
For the chicken marinade:
1 Tbsp dark soy
½ tsp crushed garlic
2 tsp Moroccan spice seasoning
2 tsp dried tarragon
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
2 tsp maple syrup
Method
Add the chicken and all the marinade ingredients to a bowl.
Marinate for at least 1 hour.
In the meantime, set the BBQ up.
Cook over a hot barbeque for 4 minutes on each side, basting the meat with the leftover marinade. Always check the chicken is perfectly cooked and that the juices run clear before serving.
Once cooked, serve with sides of your choice and enjoy.
Chicken Drumsticks or Thighs with Honey, Mustard & Aioli
These can be cooked on the BBQ, grill or in the oven.
Servings8
Preparation Time 60 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 1 hours 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
8 organic chicken drumsticks or thighs
For the marinade:
5 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
3 tbsp honey
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Maldon sea salt
Aioli – optional but a delicious accompaniment.
Just add crushed garlic and chopped flat parsley to mayonnaise.
Method
Slash the drumsticks in 2 places on each side. If using thighs, just cut through the skin side. Mix all the ingredients for the marinade together and toss the chicken in it so that all sides are evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for an hour or more. Drain.
Sprinkle the drumsticks with sea salt and grill over medium coals, turning regularly until no trace of pink remains – about 15 minutes. Alternatively, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, roast in a preheated oven at 180°C/gas mark 4 for 20-25 minutes until fully cooked.
Serve with Aioli.
Barbecued salmon and lobster with summer salad
Kevin Dundon shares one of his favourite barbecue family meals to enjoy with tender lobster, baby potatoes and a vibrant salad
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 salmon fillets, skin on
salt
pepper
1 tbsp fresh chives
1 tbsp olive oil
4 halved lobster, precooked (optional)
1 lemon, juiced
100g mayonnaise
2 tbsp tomato ketchup
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1kg baby potatoes, boiled
200g cherry tomato
80g rocket leaves
½ onion, chopped
½ cucumber, sliced
50g butter
Method
Preheat the barbecue to medium.
Drizzle the salmon darns with olive oil, and season salt and pepper.
Place the salmon on the barbecue. Add the lobster if using the grill for 4-5 minutes or until cook and uniformly pink in the centre. Add some butter over on the last minute to glaze the fish. Remove from the barbecue. Keep warm and set aside until ready to serve.
In the meantime, in a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, ketchup, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
In a second bowl, cut the baby potato into halves. Add the rocket leaves, cherry tomato and cucumber. Drizzle with olive oil and a second drizzle of lemon juice. Toss to combine and Season well.
Serve the salmon and lobster immediately with the vegetable salad and Marie-Rose sauce.
Simply barbecued new potatoes with tarragon, peanuts and chipotle
The dressing for this dish is unusual – smoky chilli peanuts combined with tarragon – and somewhat addictive, especially when paired with crisp barbecued potatoes
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
600g new potatoes
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp sea salt flakes
For the dressing:
10g fresh tarragon, leaves finely chopped
30g unsalted peanuts, finely chopped
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp lemon juice
a pinch of chipotle chilli flakes
a pinch of sea salt flakes
Method
Boil the potatoes in salted water for 7-8 minutes, until just cooked through. Drain well, then mix with the olive oil and sea salt flakes.
Mix together the tarragon, peanuts, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, chipotle flakes and sea salt flakes to make the dressing. Taste and adjust the salt as needed, then set aside.
Once your barbecue is good and hot, griddle the potatoes for 5-8 minutes per side, until nicely charred.
Halve the barbecued new potatoes, mix with the tarragon dressing, and serve hot.
Note: If you have time, you can leave out the boiling stage and just cook the potatoes on the barbecue, in which case they will take about 1 hour.
This recipe is from Rukmini Iyer’s The Green Barbecue (Vegan & Vegetarian Recipes to Cook Outdoors & In)
Chargrilled barbecue pizza
Surprisingly easy to make and perfect for kids to decorate with toppings, these chargrilled pizzas are the perfect supper for a lazy summer evening
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 9 mins
Total Time 19 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
150g pizza dough
175g Mozzarella cheese, grated
3 tbsp olive oil
295ml tomato fondue
2 tbsp annual marjoram, freshly chopped
1 tbsp Parmesan, grated
170g pepperoni, thinly sliced (optional)
For the dough:
680gstrong white flour or 600g (1¼lb) strong white flour and 110g (4oz) rye flour
50g butter
1 packet fast-acting yeast
2 level tsp salt
15g sugar
2-4 tbsp olive oil
450–500ml lukewarm water — more if needed
Method
Sprinkle the grated Mozzarella with extra virgin olive oil.
Heat a Weber-style barbeque to medium hot.
Roll the pizza dough into a 30cm (12-16 inch) rectangle, about 5mm (¼ inch) thick.
Lay the rectangle of dough on the hot rack. Cover and cook for 4–5 minutes until nicely cooked and marked on the underside. Flip over. Spread an even layer of warm tomato fondue on the cooked surface. Sprinkle with chopped annual marjoram and a few slices of pepperoni (optional). Sprinkle generously with a mix of grated Mozzarella and Parmesan. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and some cracked pepper, drizzle with olive oil. Cover the barbeque and continue to cook for 5-6 minutes or until the topping is bubbling and the pizza base is fully cooked.
Transfer to a chopping board, sprinkle with fresh basil leaves, drizzle with a little more olive oil, cut into squares and serve immediately.