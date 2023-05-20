Darina Allen: Delicious ways to cook with honey including BBQ chicken drumsticks

Watch out when you buy your next pot of honey. Nearly half (46%) of the honey sold in the EU market is ‘fake,’ according to a recent investigation by the European Commission’s Anti-Fraud office.
Apricot, Chamomile and Honey Scones
Taken from 'Love Is A Pink Cake: Irresistible Bakes for Morning, Noon and Night' Claire Ptak’s new book published by Square Peg
Servings6
Cooking Time 2 hours 0 mins
Total Time 2 hours 0 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
For the compote:
1kg firm, ripe apricots, halved and stones removed
½ vanilla pod
1 tbsp dried chamomile flowers (or 2-3 teabags, opened, depending on size)
150g caster sugar
For the scones:
280g plain flour
1 tbsp baking powder
2 tbsp caster sugar
½ tsp fine sea salt
115g chilled unsalted butter, cut into 1cm cubes
100g double cream
100g whole milk
For the egg wash:
1 egg white, beaten
2 tbsp milk
2 tbsp caster sugar
Clotted cream to serve (or use whipped cream or mascarpone)
Honey for drizzling
Method
First, make the compote. Put all the ingredients into a large bowl and toss together well. Macerate for 1 hour to dissolve the sugar and draw the juices out of the fruit.
Tip into a heavy-based saucepan and cook over a low heat for 15 minutes, or until the apricots have broken down a bit. Allow to cool and then transfer to a container to chill in the fridge. This will keep for about 2 weeks in the fridge.
Preheat the oven to 190°C/gas mark 5 and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
In a food processor; combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt, then add the cold butter, blitzing until it resembles a coarse meal texture (you can also do this by hand with a pastry cutter).
Drizzle in the cream and milk, mixing until the dough just comes together (be careful not to overmix). Turn out onto a lightly floured surface, pat into a cube shape and leave to rest for 10 minutes.
Once rested, roll to a thickness of 2cm, then cut into 6cm rounds and place on a tray. Chill for 20 minutes in the freezer, then remove and transfer to your lined baking tray. Whisk together the egg wash ingredients and brush this over the chilled scones. Bake for 15-20 minutes until springy and golden at the edges.
Allow the scones to cool slightly before filling with compete and a dollop of the cream. Add a drizzle of honey and serve immediately.
Sausages with Honey and Grainy Mustard and variations
Super easy and delicious. Everyone including children loves these honey and mustard sausages, even if there are lots of other fancy bites. They are brilliant to nibble with drinks.
Servings30
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
450g good-quality cocktail sausages
2 tbsp Irish honey
2 tbsp Irish grainy mustard (such as Lakeshore wholegrain mustard with honey)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.
Prick the sausages and cook in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, shaking occasionally until cooked and golden. Baste several times during cooking.
Mix the honey with the mustard. Toss the sausages in the honey and mustard mixture and serve hot or warm.
Sesame and Honey Sausages: Add 2 tbsp of sesame seeds to the above recipe and omit the mustard.
Honey and Rosemary Sausages: Add 2 tbsp of freshly chopped rosemary to 4 tbsp of honey.
Sweet Chilli and Lime: Use 4 tbsp of sweet chilli sauce and the juice of ½ - 1 lime, depending on size.
Chicken Drumsticks or Thighs with Honey, Mustard & Aioli
These can be cooked on the BBQ, grill or in the oven.
Servings8
Preparation Time 60 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 1 hours 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
8 organic chicken drumsticks or thighs
For the marinade:
5 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
3 tbsp honey
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Maldon sea salt
Aioli – optional but a delicious accompaniment.
Just add crushed garlic and chopped flat parsley to mayonnaise.
Method
Slash the drumsticks in 2 places on each side. If using thighs, just cut through the skin side. Mix all the ingredients for the marinade together and toss the chicken in it so that all sides are evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for an hour or more. Drain.
Sprinkle the drumsticks with sea salt and grill over medium coals, turning regularly until no trace of pink remains – about 15 minutes. Alternatively, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, roast in a preheated oven at 180°C/gas mark 4 for 20-25 minutes until fully cooked.
Serve with Aioli.
Ottolenghi’s Roast Chicken with Saffron, Hazelnuts and Honey
One of Darina Allen's best loved recipes and a favourite for dinner parties.
Servings6
Preparation Time 60 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 2 hours 0 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
8 large organic or free-range chicken thighs or 4 chicken thighs and 4 chicken drumsticks
2 onions, roughly chopped
4 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp ground ginger
1 tsp ground cinnamon
a generous pinch of saffron strands
juice of 1 lemon
4 tbsp cold water
2 tsp coarse sea salt
1 tsp black pepper
100g unskinned hazelnuts
70g honey
1-2 tbsp rosewater depending on strength of rosewater
2 spring onions, sliced at an angle
sprigs of coriander
Method
Mix the chicken pieces with the onions, olive oil, ginger, cinnamon, saffron, lemon juice and water in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Leave to marinate for at least 1 hour, or overnight in the fridge.
Preheat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6.
Spread the hazelnuts out on an oven tray and roast for 10 minutes, until lightly browned. Chop roughly and set aside.
Reduce the temperature to 180°C/gas mark 4.
Transfer the chicken and marinade to a roasting tray large enough to accommodate everything comfortably. Arrange the chicken pieces skin side up and put the tray in the oven for about 35 minutes or until nearly cooked.
While the chicken is roasting, mix the honey, rosewater and nuts together to make a rough paste. Remove the chicken from the oven, spoon a generous amount of nut paste on to each piece and spread it to cover. Return to the oven for 5-10 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through, and the nuts are golden brown.
Transfer the chicken, the juices and toasted nuts to a serving dish and garnish with the sliced spring onions and coriander leaves.
Variation: Replace the hazelnuts with 100g pumpkin and sunflower seeds for a delicious alternative.
Chilli honey
This delicious, sweet, perky chilli honey is a delicious condiment to drizzle over pizza, bread and toast.
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1 jar (360g) runny honey
2-3 tbsp chilli flakes, depending how hot you like it
pinch of salt
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
Method
Pour the honey into a small saucepan, add the chilli flakes and a generous pinch of salt. Warm gently on a medium heat, just as soon as it begins to simmer, turn off the heat and stir in the cider vinegar. Pour into 1 or more sterilized jars.
Store in a cool dark place, no need to refrigerate.
Today is World Bee Day, a brilliant opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of bees and all pollinators, to our very existence, the threats they face and their contribution to people, plants, the environment and sustainable development.
It’s an opportunity to plant bee-friendly plants in our gardens, farms, villages and towns. Bravo to the many County Councils who allowed the dandelions to flower along the roadside this year and stopped using glyphosate. Others, please follow.
Come and walk through the buttercup meadow by the Shell House in the gardens at Ballymaloe Cookery School this week, a sea of buttercups waving in the breeze and don’t miss Aoife Banville’s new onion tree in the Pond Garden – our way of honouring a cherry tree that gave pleasure for so many decades.
- The Ballymaloe Cookery School gardens are open Monday – Saturday from 9.30am – 5.30pm