Darina Allen: Delicious ways to cook with honey including BBQ chicken drumsticks

Watch out when you buy your next pot of honey. Nearly half (46%) of the honey sold in the EU market is ‘fake,’ according to a recent investigation by the European Commission’s Anti-Fraud office.

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

It is adulterated with cheap sugar syrup made from rice, wheat or sugar beet. Honey fraud is lucrative and apparently difficult and expensive to detect but EU countries led by Slovenia are demanding action against the unfair competition of faux honey which, as one EU official put it, is basically ‘sugar water’ and is damaging the livelihoods of small beekeepers, misleading customers and discouraging would be apiarists. The perpetrators are sophisticated fraudsters, and it seems, continually ahead of investigators.

According to Safe Food, there is no evidence to show adulterated honey causes significant health risk. However, the consumer has clearly been duped, paying dearly for faux honey that has been adulterated not just with sugar syrup, but also artificial colourings and additives to falsify the true botanical and geographic origin of the natural product. Much of this fake honey is imported from China, Turkey and Ukraine.

At present, honey is one of the most adulterated foods on the planet, but mostly goes undetected. Be particularly wary of cheap honey labelled a blend of honey from EU and non-EU countries.

Really pure natural honey is laboursome to produce and needs to cost €7.50 or more for a jar depending on size.

Pure honey is a wonderful food with many health benefits. Its flavour and components vary significantly depending on what the bees are feeding on. You have all heard of the much sought after Manuka honey from New Zealand, famed for its health benefits but wait for it… research on Irish heather honey found it contained similar powerful antioxidants called phenolic compounds at a fraction of the price. These help to prevent cell damage in the body and are important to overall health and wellbeing.

Honey is known to have antibacterial properties and a unique pH balance and has been used for thousands of years for healing wounds and burns.

Despite the fact that there is no scientific evidence to support the theory, there is a widely held belief that local honey helps to alleviate hay fever. Even if it doesn’t help, it certainly won’t harm provided it is pure honey. From earliest times, Ireland has been known for the quality of its honey hence the name, ‘the land of milk and honey’. The name Ballymaloe means the townland of sweet honey, meal means honey in Gaelic and luath is soft or sweet. These place- names entered into the language over 2,000 years ago and usually reflected a particular attribute of the area.

Beekeeping was first recorded in Ireland in the 17th century. There has been a surge in popularity in recent times and the number of beekeepers, with many young people involved.

The island of Ireland produces a wide variety of honey. Early in the season, the bees collect pollen from trees, flowers, furze bushes, whitethorn, dandelion, rapeseed, wildflower, heather, apple blossom, ivy. Each has its own unique flavour and can be used accordingly.

The Federation of Irish Beekeepers Association and The Native Irish Honeybee Society are rich sources of information. There are beekeepers in almost every parish (irishbeekeeping.ie). So where to find real honey.

Go along to farmers’ markets or a shop in a village where everyone knows everyone. Here are a few delicious ways to eat honey.

Apricot, Chamomile and Honey Scones Taken from 'Love Is A Pink Cake: Irresistible Bakes for Morning, Noon and Night' Claire Ptak’s new book published by Square Peg Servings 6 Cooking Time  2 hours 0 mins Total Time  2 hours 0 mins Course  Baking Ingredients For the compote:

1kg firm, ripe apricots, halved and stones removed

½ vanilla pod

1 tbsp dried chamomile flowers (or 2-3 teabags, opened, depending on size)

150g caster sugar

For the scones:

280g plain flour

1 tbsp baking powder

2 tbsp caster sugar

½ tsp fine sea salt

115g chilled unsalted butter, cut into 1cm cubes

100g double cream

100g whole milk

For the egg wash:

1 egg white, beaten

2 tbsp milk

2 tbsp caster sugar

Clotted cream to serve (or use whipped cream or mascarpone)

Honey for drizzling

Method First, make the compote. Put all the ingredients into a large bowl and toss together well. Macerate for 1 hour to dissolve the sugar and draw the juices out of the fruit. Tip into a heavy-based saucepan and cook over a low heat for 15 minutes, or until the apricots have broken down a bit. Allow to cool and then transfer to a container to chill in the fridge. This will keep for about 2 weeks in the fridge. Preheat the oven to 190°C/gas mark 5 and line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a food processor; combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt, then add the cold butter, blitzing until it resembles a coarse meal texture (you can also do this by hand with a pastry cutter). Drizzle in the cream and milk, mixing until the dough just comes together (be careful not to overmix). Turn out onto a lightly floured surface, pat into a cube shape and leave to rest for 10 minutes. Once rested, roll to a thickness of 2cm, then cut into 6cm rounds and place on a tray. Chill for 20 minutes in the freezer, then remove and transfer to your lined baking tray. Whisk together the egg wash ingredients and brush this over the chilled scones. Bake for 15-20 minutes until springy and golden at the edges. Allow the scones to cool slightly before filling with compete and a dollop of the cream. Add a drizzle of honey and serve immediately.

Sausages with Honey and Grainy Mustard and variations recipe by:Darina Allen Super easy and delicious. Everyone including children loves these honey and mustard sausages, even if there are lots of other fancy bites. They are brilliant to nibble with drinks. Servings 30 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  20 mins Total Time  30 mins Course  Main Ingredients 450g good-quality cocktail sausages

2 tbsp Irish honey

2 tbsp Irish grainy mustard (such as Lakeshore wholegrain mustard with honey) Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Prick the sausages and cook in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, shaking occasionally until cooked and golden. Baste several times during cooking. Mix the honey with the mustard. Toss the sausages in the honey and mustard mixture and serve hot or warm. Sesame and Honey Sausages: Add 2 tbsp of sesame seeds to the above recipe and omit the mustard. Honey and Rosemary Sausages: Add 2 tbsp of freshly chopped rosemary to 4 tbsp of honey. Sweet Chilli and Lime: Use 4 tbsp of sweet chilli sauce and the juice of ½ - 1 lime, depending on size.

Chicken Drumsticks or Thighs with Honey, Mustard & Aioli recipe by:Darina Allen These can be cooked on the BBQ, grill or in the oven. Servings 8 Preparation Time  60 mins Cooking Time  25 mins Total Time  1 hours 25 mins Course  Main Ingredients 8 organic chicken drumsticks or thighs

For the marinade:

5 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

3 tbsp honey

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Maldon sea salt

Aioli – optional but a delicious accompaniment.

Just add crushed garlic and chopped flat parsley to mayonnaise. Method Slash the drumsticks in 2 places on each side. If using thighs, just cut through the skin side. Mix all the ingredients for the marinade together and toss the chicken in it so that all sides are evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for an hour or more. Drain. Sprinkle the drumsticks with sea salt and grill over medium coals, turning regularly until no trace of pink remains – about 15 minutes. Alternatively, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, roast in a preheated oven at 180°C/gas mark 4 for 20-25 minutes until fully cooked. Serve with Aioli.

Ottolenghi’s Roast Chicken with Saffron, Hazelnuts and Honey One of Darina Allen's best loved recipes and a favourite for dinner parties. Servings 6 Preparation Time  60 mins Cooking Time  60 mins Total Time  2 hours 0 mins Course  Main Ingredients 8 large organic or free-range chicken thighs or 4 chicken thighs and 4 chicken drumsticks

2 onions, roughly chopped

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

a generous pinch of saffron strands

juice of 1 lemon

4 tbsp cold water

2 tsp coarse sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

100g unskinned hazelnuts

70g honey

1-2 tbsp rosewater depending on strength of rosewater

2 spring onions, sliced at an angle

sprigs of coriander Method Mix the chicken pieces with the onions, olive oil, ginger, cinnamon, saffron, lemon juice and water in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Leave to marinate for at least 1 hour, or overnight in the fridge. Preheat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6. Spread the hazelnuts out on an oven tray and roast for 10 minutes, until lightly browned. Chop roughly and set aside. Reduce the temperature to 180°C/gas mark 4. Transfer the chicken and marinade to a roasting tray large enough to accommodate everything comfortably. Arrange the chicken pieces skin side up and put the tray in the oven for about 35 minutes or until nearly cooked. While the chicken is roasting, mix the honey, rosewater and nuts together to make a rough paste. Remove the chicken from the oven, spoon a generous amount of nut paste on to each piece and spread it to cover. Return to the oven for 5-10 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through, and the nuts are golden brown. Transfer the chicken, the juices and toasted nuts to a serving dish and garnish with the sliced spring onions and coriander leaves. Variation: Replace the hazelnuts with 100g pumpkin and sunflower seeds for a delicious alternative.

Chilli honey recipe by:Darina Allen This delicious, sweet, perky chilli honey is a delicious condiment to drizzle over pizza, bread and toast. Cooking Time  20 mins Total Time  20 mins Course  Side Ingredients 1 jar (360g) runny honey

2-3 tbsp chilli flakes, depending how hot you like it

pinch of salt

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar Method Pour the honey into a small saucepan, add the chilli flakes and a generous pinch of salt. Warm gently on a medium heat, just as soon as it begins to simmer, turn off the heat and stir in the cider vinegar. Pour into 1 or more sterilized jars. Store in a cool dark place, no need to refrigerate.

Hot Tips

World Bee Day – Saturday, May 20, 2023

Today is World Bee Day, a brilliant opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of bees and all pollinators, to our very existence, the threats they face and their contribution to people, plants, the environment and sustainable development.

It’s an opportunity to plant bee-friendly plants in our gardens, farms, villages and towns. Bravo to the many County Councils who allowed the dandelions to flower along the roadside this year and stopped using glyphosate. Others, please follow.

Buttercup Meadows at Ballymaloe Cookery School

Come and walk through the buttercup meadow by the Shell House in the gardens at Ballymaloe Cookery School this week, a sea of buttercups waving in the breeze and don’t miss Aoife Banville’s new onion tree in the Pond Garden – our way of honouring a cherry tree that gave pleasure for so many decades.