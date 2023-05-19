Top 8: the finest local and supermarket BLT sandwiches

It’s not difficult to knock up a few sandwiches before leaving home as long as you have thought ahead and bought good ingredients.

First, put some good bread in the freezer to have on standby. Most bakeries provide a slicing service, so you can pick out a few slices at a time - particularly convenient for coeliacs.

A good sourdough, wholemeal, or decent batch bread makes an ideal base. The better the ham and cheese quality, the more satisfying it will be - you can add interest by opting for a locally produced cheese. Throw some leftover chicken, beef, lamb, and also chickpeas or canned (even baked) beans into a blender with mayo, pesto or some of the bolognese sauce from a recent Top 8 survey, and the result will be a paste to match many shop-bought vegetable patés. Hardboil some eggs, mash with a favourite chutney and mayo or splurge with seasonal asparagus.

We hoped to find a wider selection of cheap and cheerful supermarket sandwiches for this survey, but only two made it. Poor-quality bread, rubbery ham and over-processed cheese let them down.

Nationwide there are delicious local delis, bakeries and market stalls with exciting combinations, so try them as we did today.

Dunnes Stores Café Sol bacon, lettuce, tomato.

Dunnes Stores Café Sol Chicken & Bacon €3.85

Moist chicken, slightly sweet bacon and mayo combine for a good all-rounder. Unlike many poor-quality breads used in sandwiches from many supermarkets, the malted loaf added richness to the final bite.

M&S BLT.

M&S BLT €5

Ballymaloe relish lifts this bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich with a good amount of mayo on the malted brown bread which had some substance and flavour. Tasters also liked The Club sandwich (€5.50).

Sonny’s Deli salt beef reuben.

Sonny’s Deli Salt Beef Reuben €8.30

Top-quality salt (corned) beef provides a topping for good quality, light wholemeal bread for a substantial sandwich that could be shared by at least two. Perfect partners with the beef are Emmenthal cheese, gherkins, gossamer-like shredded sauerkraut, and Russian (spicy) dressing which completes a satisfying and decent meal.

Joes and Bros humble ham + cheese.

Joes and Bros Humble Ham + Cheese €8.90

On the day we shopped at the Winthrop Arcade outlet they had run out of The Frenchie (candied bacon, ham, Monterey Jack cheese) and settled for this one. But we were glad we did. Delicious, substantial ham starred with Monterey Jack pairing perfectly. A delicious substantial sandwich.

Poulet Vous PLT.

Poulet Vous PLT €10

Shredded pork belly, glazed with sweet chilli sauce, is soft and juicy with peppery Gochujang mayo boosting the pork flavour. There is plenty of tomato, shredded lettuce and cress in a rich-tasting brioche baguette. The result is a generous sandwich roll which could easily be shared with one or two. The Katsu chicken version was also popular with tasters. From the new outlet at 26 Washington St and still at Marina Market (while it lasts).

Farmgate Café egg & chive.

Farm Gate Egg & Chive €6

It‘s hard to beat a good egg sandwich for a wholesome, nourishing mouthful, especially when like here good mayo is deliciously spiked with fresh chives and layered onto flavoursome, brown yeast bread. Excellent and good value.

Toonsbridge Dairy scamorza with market spiced beef.

Toons Bridge Dairy Scamorza with Market Spiced Beef €8

From The Sandwich Stall English Market Cork, this grilled Toons Bridge scamorza Italian-style cheese is creamy, rich and delicious paired with substantial slices of spiced beef lashed with onion relish, slices of tomato and red onion. Superb.

Cameron Bakery croque monsieur.

Cameron Bakery Croque Monsieur €5.50

It was a tie between this typically French toasted sandwich from this French bakery, and the Washington (€6), a combination of salami, chorizo, bacon, cheese, lettuce, crisp onion and relish. Interesting, tasty, and substantial. The Croque Monsieur – ham and Emmenthal cheese were bathed in flavoursome, firm béchamel sauce. We heated it in an air fryer to allow the filling to relax. Could be shared. From Washington Street, Blackrock village and Parnell Place, Cork outlets.