Top 8: the finest local and supermarket BLT sandwiches

Moist chicken, slightly sweet bacon and mayo combine for a good all-rounder. Unlike many poor-quality breads used in sandwiches from many supermarkets, the malted loaf added richness to the final bite.
Ballymaloe relish lifts this bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich with a good amount of mayo on the malted brown bread which had some substance and flavour. Tasters also liked The Club sandwich (€5.50).
Top-quality salt (corned) beef provides a topping for good quality, light wholemeal bread for a substantial sandwich that could be shared by at least two. Perfect partners with the beef are Emmenthal cheese, gherkins, gossamer-like shredded sauerkraut, and Russian (spicy) dressing which completes a satisfying and decent meal.
On the day we shopped at the Winthrop Arcade outlet they had run out of The Frenchie (candied bacon, ham, Monterey Jack cheese) and settled for this one. But we were glad we did. Delicious, substantial ham starred with Monterey Jack pairing perfectly. A delicious substantial sandwich.
Shredded pork belly, glazed with sweet chilli sauce, is soft and juicy with peppery Gochujang mayo boosting the pork flavour. There is plenty of tomato, shredded lettuce and cress in a rich-tasting brioche baguette. The result is a generous sandwich roll which could easily be shared with one or two. The Katsu chicken version was also popular with tasters. From the new outlet at 26 Washington St and still at Marina Market (while it lasts).
It‘s hard to beat a good egg sandwich for a wholesome, nourishing mouthful, especially when like here good mayo is deliciously spiked with fresh chives and layered onto flavoursome, brown yeast bread. Excellent and good value.
From The Sandwich Stall English Market Cork, this grilled Toons Bridge scamorza Italian-style cheese is creamy, rich and delicious paired with substantial slices of spiced beef lashed with onion relish, slices of tomato and red onion. Superb.
It was a tie between this typically French toasted sandwich from this French bakery, and the Washington (€6), a combination of salami, chorizo, bacon, cheese, lettuce, crisp onion and relish. Interesting, tasty, and substantial. The Croque Monsieur – ham and Emmenthal cheese were bathed in flavoursome, firm béchamel sauce. We heated it in an air fryer to allow the filling to relax. Could be shared. From Washington Street, Blackrock village and Parnell Place, Cork outlets.