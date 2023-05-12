Colm O'Gorman's Sunday Roast: Baharat Roast Beef with Chermoula

This week’s recipe is a Middle Eastern-inspired take on traditional roast beef. I serve this beautiful spice-crusted joint of beef with roast potatoes and roasted whole cauliflower and it is fabulous for a special Sunday lunch. You will find the recipe for the cauliflower on ieFood, but you can of course use whatever side dishes you fancy. Roast carrots and parsnips would be lovely too.

Beef works so well with Middle Eastern spices like cumin, coriander, paprika, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Baharat is a Middle Eastern spice blend made with all these spices and a few others. It is not a ‘spicy’ spice blend; it is more earthy and warming than fiery. You can buy it ready-made in some Asian supermarkets or speciality food stores, but it is very easy to make at home.